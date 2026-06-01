The Aargau police have arrested two men. (Symbolic image/Keystone) KEYSTONE

A bus driver reported two suspicious men on a building site in Dättwil. Shortly afterwards, the police arrested two suspected burglars.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A bus driver alerted the police on Sunday evening about suspicious people on a building site on Dättwilerstrasse.

The emergency services found a construction site fence that had been broken open and arrested two men on the site.

The Baden public prosecutor's office opened an investigation. Show more

An attentive bus driver may have prevented a break-in in Dättwil AG. According to the Aargau cantonal police, he reported two darkly dressed men with flashlights on a building site on Dättwilerstrasse shortly after 11.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Several patrols from the Baden municipal police and the Aargau cantonal police were deployed. On site, the police came across a construction site fence that had been levered out.

According to the police, the search was quickly successful. A patrol found a suspected burglar hiding behind a pile of insulation mats. The man was carrying a new bolt cutter and black gloves.

Shortly afterwards, the Baden municipal police stopped a second suspect, also on the building site. During the stop, a police officer suffered a minor knee injury.

The detainees are a 44-year-old Swiss national and a 45-year-old Slovenian. Both are known to the police, according to the cantonal police. The police are now investigating whether the men are suspected of further offenses. The Baden public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.