An attentive bus driver may have prevented a break-in in Dättwil AG. According to the Aargau cantonal police, he reported two darkly dressed men with flashlights on a building site on Dättwilerstrasse shortly after 11.30 p.m. on Sunday.
Several patrols from the Baden municipal police and the Aargau cantonal police were deployed. On site, the police came across a construction site fence that had been levered out.
According to the police, the search was quickly successful. A patrol found a suspected burglar hiding behind a pile of insulation mats. The man was carrying a new bolt cutter and black gloves.
Shortly afterwards, the Baden municipal police stopped a second suspect, also on the building site. During the stop, a police officer suffered a minor knee injury.
The detainees are a 44-year-old Swiss national and a 45-year-old Slovenian. Both are known to the police, according to the cantonal police. The police are now investigating whether the men are suspected of further offenses. The Baden public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.