After breaking into a parking machine at Ikea in Spreitenbach AG, police dog "Malouk" tracked down two fleeing suspects. The men were arrested and the property seized.

Two suspected thieves were apprehended at the Ikea furniture store in Spreitenbach AG on Monday night - thanks to the sleuthing skills and commitment of the police dog "Malouk".

Shortly after three o'clock, a third party reported several masked persons to the police who were tampering with a parking machine at the main entrance of the furniture store with an angle grinder.

Several patrols from the Baden municipal police and the Aargau cantonal police were deployed, supported by a unit from the Zurich cantonal police. However, the suspects had already fled the scene.

Service dog Malouk immediately picked up the scent. Not far from the crime scene, he tracked down a suspect in a thicket near a miniature golf course, who then tried to escape on foot. A police officer stopped the 27-year-old Romanian a short time later under a pedestrian bridge. The man injured his leg during the escape and was taken to hospital.

Malouk sensed another man

Shortly afterwards, Malouk spotted another man who was also hiding in the bushes. The 33-year-old Romanian was wearing gloves and had a rucksack with him. The police found a large amount of coins and the tools of the trade, including an angle grinder.

Both men were provisionally arrested on urgent suspicion. According to the Aargau cantonal police, the seized property amounts to several hundred francs. Whether the suspects are responsible for further burglaries is currently being investigated.