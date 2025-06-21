Unknown perpetrators rammed the front door of a jewelry store on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse early Saturday morning in order to break into the store. Although the police were on the scene just a few minutes after the emergency call, they were unable to apprehend the burglars.
The Zurich city police announced on Saturday that they were unable to provide any information on the amount of the offense.
The perpetrators fled in an unknown direction, it added. The police are looking for witnesses and a red Alfa Romeo Stelvio.