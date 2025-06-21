  1. Residential Customers
Police looking for fugitives Burglars rob jewelry store on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse

SDA

21.6.2025 - 09:33

Unknown perpetrators rammed through a jewelry store on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse.
Keystone

Unknown perpetrators used a battering ram to break down the door of a jewelry store on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse on Saturday morning. Despite a quick response, the police were unsuccessful.

Keystone-SDA

21.06.2025, 09:45

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Early Saturday morning, a jewelry store on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse was broken into by unknown persons using a battering ram to break down the front door.
  • The police quickly arrived at the scene but were unable to apprehend the fugitives; the amount of damage is still unclear.
  • Witnesses and a red Alfa Romeo Stelvio, in which the burglars are believed to have fled, are being sought.
Unknown perpetrators rammed the front door of a jewelry store on Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse early Saturday morning in order to break into the store. Although the police were on the scene just a few minutes after the emergency call, they were unable to apprehend the burglars.

The Zurich city police announced on Saturday that they were unable to provide any information on the amount of the offense.

The perpetrators fled in an unknown direction, it added. The police are looking for witnesses and a red Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

