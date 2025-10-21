  1. Residential Customers
Series of burglaries in western Switzerland Burglars steal weapons and ammunition in Vaud

SDA

21.10.2025 - 11:25

Following a burglary in Mont-sur-Lausanne, the Vaud police have arrested nine suspects.
Following a burglary in Mont-sur-Lausanne, the Vaud police have arrested nine suspects.
Keystone

A group of suspected burglars attempted to rob gun stores in western Switzerland - using stolen cars and allegedly recruited via social media.

Keystone-SDA

21.10.2025, 11:25

21.10.2025, 11:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Weapons and ammunition were stolen in a burglary at a gun store in Renens on Saturday.
  • Nine young suspects were arrested in the failed burglary in Mont-sur-Lausanne.
  • The police suspect organized crime behind the crimes.
Show more

In the last few days, two gun stores in Vaud have been targeted by burglars. Weapons and ammunition were stolen from a store in Renens on Saturday. However, a break-in at a store in Mont-sur-Lausanne on October 10 was unsuccessful.

In the case of the burglary in Renens, the perpetrators are still on the run. Nine suspects were arrested after the burglary in Mont-sur-Lausanne, as the Vaud police wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

During a patrol in the industrial zone of Mont-sur-Lausanne, the police noticed a suspicious car parked in the immediate vicinity of the gun store. Several people fled at the sight of the police before they could be arrested, according to the report.

Perpetrators used stolen vehicles

The nine suspects, aged between 19 and 22, were one Vaudois and eight French nationals. According to the police, the perpetrators used vehicles stolen in Switzerland to commit the attempted burglary.

In recent months, there has been an increase in thefts from gun stores in Switzerland, including in Sion, Yverdon VD and Evionnaz VS. Investigations revealed that clients were recruiting people via social networks to commit various crimes in return for payment, according to a statement from the Vaud police.

