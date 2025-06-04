Aargau FDP President Thierry Burkart is stepping down after four years. sda

After just four years, Thierry Burkart is pulling the ripcord: the FDP president is stepping down in mid-October. The focus is now shifting to a possible realignment of the party - with a diverse field of candidates.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you FDP President Thierry Burkart resigns unexpectedly.

Promising successors include Andri Silberschmidt, Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher and Damian Müller - each with different political profiles and personal qualifications.

The party leadership is now facing a strategically important decision that is likely to influence both the programmatic course and the power structure within the party. Show more

FDP President Thierry Burkart announced on Tuesday afternoon that he would be stepping down from office in mid-October. This marks the end of a formative era for the party - but also one in which the Free Democrats once again lost votes in the last National Council elections.

Now the search for a new leader begins. A search committee will begin its work in the coming days. Who will succeed Burkart? A look at the most promising names in the inner-party power struggle.

Andri Silberschmidt: The crown favorite with paternal duties

Andri Silberschmidt could succeed Thierry Burkart. SDA

This is not the first time the name Andri Silberschmidt has circulated. Back in 2021, the then still young Zurich National Councillor was considered a possible successor to Gössi. Today, four years later and as Vice President of the party, he is once again in the spotlight.

Silberschmidt himself is keeping a low profile: "I need some time to assess the situation," he says on request. A definitive decision on a candidacy has yet to be made.

At the age of 31 and with a clear pro-European orientation, Silberschmidt's election would also be a programmatic pointer. But there are also personal hurdles: The FDP politician recently became a father - a fact that should not be underestimated given the well-known workload in the presidency.

Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher: the quiet rebel

Another favorite is Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher. sda

The St. Gallen National Councillor is known as the architect of the new individual taxation - a prestigious project with a progressive signature. As former President of the FDP Women's Party, Vincenz-Stauffacher stands for socio-political modernity.

Regarding the party presidency, she says: "A very responsible and time-consuming position - precisely because we are a genuinely liberal party." Will she run? "I will gladly take the time to consider it."

She describes her relationship with Burkart as "excellent". However, her election would signal a clear turnaround in terms of content - away from the right-wing liberal course of her predecessor.

Damian Müller: The pragmatist with a mind of his own

FDP Councillor of States Damian Müller could also be considered. sda

The Lucerne Councillor of States does not hesitate to hint at his ambitions. He feels honored to be mentioned, says Müller - and already outlines his political priorities: "Stable pension provision, fair migration policy, less bureaucracy, strong international roots."

He leaves it open as to whether he will actually run: "I will think carefully in the coming days about whether I will be available."

As a politician who has already deviated from the party line on several occasions - for example with regard to state aid for steelworks - Müller would be a rather unconventional choice. He was recently criticized for accumulating offices.

Andrea Caroni: the strategist

Andrea Caroni could also take over the office of FDP party president. sda

The member of the Council of States from Ausserrhoden is regarded as a constant in the Free Party. He was already on the list four years ago - at the time, family reasons prevented him from standing as a candidate. Today, as Vice President of the FDP and President of the Council of States, Caroni brings political weight to the table.

When asked about a possible candidacy, the 45-year-old refers to his current role in the presidency of the Council - and otherwise remains eloquently silent.

Philippe Nantermod: the social politician with a bite

The Valais FDP National Councillor Philippe Nantermod could also be considered. sda

The National Councillor from Lower Valais is interested, but remains cautious: "The position is fascinating," says the 41-year-old. He leaves it open as to whether he will run.

Nantermod is primarily present as a health politician - for example with the proposal to remove complementary medicine from basic insurance. He also has a clear stance on legal issues, such as his recent call for an entry ban on criminal travelers.

Damien Cottier: The Romand with a claim to leadership

Damien Cottier would also be a candidate for the presidency. KEYSTONE

Cottier has been leader of the parliamentary group for three years - a role that almost automatically puts him on the candidate carousel. The 50-year-old from Neuchâtel was once a personal assistant to Federal Councillor Didier Burkhalter.

He would be the first French-speaking Swiss to head the FDP in over two decades. However, it remains to be seen whether the party will run a French-speaking candidate in the next federal elections.

Other names in the running

Marcel Dobler from St. Gallen has also been mentioned as a possible candidate. His profile is very similar to that of Thierry Burkart. Benjamin Mühlemann from Glarus has a good network - according to his own statements, he is intensively examining a candidacy.

The name of Daniela Schneeberger from Basel has also been mentioned. The experienced National Councillor is regarded as an accomplished financial politician with outsider chances.

With information from the newspaper "Der Bund".