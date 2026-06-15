Geneva’s controversial swimming pool law is coming under increasing pressure. Following Vernier, several large municipalities are now also fighting back against the ban on burkinis and UV-protective clothing—citing health and civil liberties.

In the canton of Geneva, four municipalities have filed objections to the new law banning the wearing of full-body UV-protective swimsuits in swimming pools. (File photo)

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four more Geneva municipalities are taking action against the new swimming pool law.

They are particularly critical of the de facto ban on burkinis and UV-protective swimwear.

The municipalities cite health prevention, municipal autonomy, and individual civil liberties.

Resistance is growing in Geneva against the swimming pool law, which effectively bans the wearing of full-body UV-protective swimwear and burkinis. Following Vernier, Meyrin, Carouge, Lancy, and the City of Geneva are now also filing objections to this new regulation.

The four municipalities believe that this law is incompatible with public health objectives, which the municipalities are responsible for promoting, as they stated in a press release on Monday. UV-protective clothing is a recognized means of preventing the harmful effects of the sun and contributes to the fight against skin cancer.

Meyrin, Carouge, Lancy, and the City of Geneva reaffirmed their intention to continue allowing the wearing of UV-protective clothing in their swimming pools. They noted that the management of municipal swimming pools falls under the jurisdiction of the municipalities.

In early June, the city of Vernier had already filed a complaint with the Constitutional Chamber against this “vague and unenforceable” law. Among the reasons cited in the complaint were the lack of a clearly identified public interest and the potential health implications.

The law, which took effect at the end of May, mandates swimwear that is no longer than knee-length and leaves the arms uncovered. Originally based on a draft by the SVP that sought to criminalize the wearing of burkinis, the text had been amended and broadened. The Geneva State Council had already warned at the time that this law violated individual freedom and municipal autonomy.