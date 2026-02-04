The young woman, around 30 percent of whose body was burned, has posted a message on Tiktok for the first time. "After weeks in a coma, I'm taking a few minutes to write to you," Coline explains - words that give hope to many.
"I can hardly comprehend the extent"
Coline was in an induced coma for several weeks and has been receiving treatment in a hospital in Antwerp (Belgium) for over a month. The events are still hard for her to grasp: "I can hardly comprehend the extent of what happened, but my injuries remind me of it every second," she continues.
Despite everything, she addresses moving words of thanks to the public: "Thank you so much for all the messages, thoughts and prayers and for the support of my family and loved ones. The journey has only just begun."
Coline is the girlfriend of 19-year-old professional footballer Tahirys Dos Santos from French club FC Metz. On the night of the fire, he pulled her out of the flames and saved her life. He suffered burns himself, albeit less severe than those of his girlfriend.
After difficult weeks and a recent transplant, Dos Santos also spoke out. He explained on Instagram that he is slowly getting better. However, it is still uncertain how things will continue for him in sport.
An online fundraising campaign has now been launched for Coline and Tahirys to support the couple on their long road to recovery.