After the tragedy in Crans-Montana, a fire victim speaks out for the first time. Tiktok

After the fire disaster in a bar in Crans-Montana, there is some positive news: the seriously injured 22-year-old Coline has awoken from her coma and has spoken to the public for the first time.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the fire in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, the seriously injured 22-year-old Coline has come out of her coma and has posted a message on Tiktok for the first time.

The young woman, who was around 30 percent burned and is being treated in Belgium, is grateful for the support, but emphasizes that the road to recovery is still long.

Her boyfriend, who rescued her from the flames and was injured himself, is also recovering, while a fundraising campaign has been launched to support the couple. Show more

After the death of an 18-year-old fire victim, there is finally some encouraging news in the Crans-Montana tragedy. Coline (22), who was seriously injured in the devastating fire at the "Le Constellation" bar, has awoken from her coma. This was reported by the French broadcaster "BFM".

The young woman, around 30 percent of whose body was burned, has posted a message on Tiktok for the first time. "After weeks in a coma, I'm taking a few minutes to write to you," Coline explains - words that give hope to many.

"I can hardly comprehend the extent"

Coline was in an induced coma for several weeks and has been receiving treatment in a hospital in Antwerp (Belgium) for over a month. The events are still hard for her to grasp: "I can hardly comprehend the extent of what happened, but my injuries remind me of it every second," she continues.

Despite everything, she addresses moving words of thanks to the public: "Thank you so much for all the messages, thoughts and prayers and for the support of my family and loved ones. The journey has only just begun."

Rescued from the flames

Coline is the girlfriend of 19-year-old professional footballer Tahirys Dos Santos from French club FC Metz. On the night of the fire, he pulled her out of the flames and saved her life. He suffered burns himself, albeit less severe than those of his girlfriend.

After difficult weeks and a recent transplant, Dos Santos also spoke out. He explained on Instagram that he is slowly getting better. However, it is still uncertain how things will continue for him in sport.

An online fundraising campaign has now been launched for Coline and Tahirys to support the couple on their long road to recovery.