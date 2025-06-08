A burst water pipe has pushed gravel and debris onto roads and apparently also onto the railroad tracks between Wipkingen and Oerlikon. Schutz & Rettung Zürich

Rail traffic is blocked between Zurich-Wipkingen and Zurich-Oerlikon. The reason is an "obstacle on the tracks". Trains are canceled or delayed. The disruption will last until 3 pm, according to SBB.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A water pipe burst in Zurich Oerlikon.

Several residential buildings are flooded and without drinking water.

The burst pipe has also disrupted rail services between Zurich-Wipkingen and Zurich Oerlikon

The affected residential buildings have no drinking water until 6 p.m. SBB plans to reopen the line at 3 p.m. Show more

There is an obstacle on the tracks between Zurich-Wipkingen station and Oerlikon, according to SBB. As a result, no trains can run from the Zurich district on the right bank of the Limmat to Zurich North.

Protection & Rescue clarifies: The reason is a burst water pipe. Gravel and debris had spread across the streets and flooded houses. Apparently the railroad line from Wipkingen to Oerlikon was also affected.

According to Protection & Rescue, the burst pipe is located on Wehntalerstrasse. The residential buildings at Wehntalerstrasse 98 - 113 are without drinking water, probably until 6 pm. The repair work is underway.

#Einsatz wegen Wasserrohrbruch in Oerlikon: Wasser und weggespülter Kies und Schutt verteilten sich auf den Strassen und fluteten einzelne Häuser. Grossräumige Aufräumarbeiten im Gange. Mehr Infos folgen. pic.twitter.com/DFrFPBUBqh — Schutz & Rettung ZH (@SchutzRettungZH) June 8, 2025

The IR13, IR70, IR75 and S24 lines are affected. According to SBB, there will be cancellations, detour and delays.

The lines that run directly to Oerlikon via Zürich-Hardbrücke or the cross-city link are not affected.

If you want to get from Wipkingen to Oerlikon, you can reach this destination with various regular bus lines.