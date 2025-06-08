There is an obstacle on the tracks between Zurich-Wipkingen station and Oerlikon, according to SBB. As a result, no trains can run from the Zurich district on the right bank of the Limmat to Zurich North.
Protection & Rescue clarifies: The reason is a burst water pipe. Gravel and debris had spread across the streets and flooded houses. Apparently the railroad line from Wipkingen to Oerlikon was also affected.
According to Protection & Rescue, the burst pipe is located on Wehntalerstrasse. The residential buildings at Wehntalerstrasse 98 - 113 are without drinking water, probably until 6 pm. The repair work is underway.
#Einsatz wegen Wasserrohrbruch in Oerlikon: Wasser und weggespülter Kies und Schutt verteilten sich auf den Strassen und fluteten einzelne Häuser. Grossräumige Aufräumarbeiten im Gange. Mehr Infos folgen. pic.twitter.com/DFrFPBUBqh