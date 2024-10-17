@couldbe.ju Mit em Bus dur Thun 🇨🇭 und bis St. Tropez 🏝️ ♬ Originalton - Judith Bähler

A bus driver in Thun has caused a stir with his creative bus stop announcements. His humorous approach was filmed by a Swiss influencer and shared on TikTok. He is celebrated there.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A bus driver from Thun caused hilarity among passengers with his creative and humorous announcement.

Swiss influencer Judith Bähler filmed the scene and shared the video on TikTok.

He is celebrated in the comments. Show more

A bus driver from Thun recently made his passengers laugh. He announces the individual stops in a creative way.

Judith Bähler, a Swiss influencer, was also on the bus. She filmed a short clip of the bus journey and uploaded the video to TikTok.

On the video, you can hear: "This bus goes non-stop to Saint-Tropez, I wish you a relaxing journey," jokes the bus driver, to which laughter can be heard on the bus.

Bähler tells "20 Minuten": "I thought it was so sweet how he greeted everyone as they boarded. That really touched me."

When new patients got on, he greeted them warmly too. This put everyone in a good mood: the passengers started talking to each other, says Bähler. "It was as if someone had flipped a switch. People were laughing."

"We love it here in Thun"

The chauffeur is celebrated on TikTok for his kind and amusing manner. One user commented under the video: "We love him here in Thun". And: "This bus driver is so cool, he's always so friendly."

Bus driver Bruni Nüesch says to "BärnToday": My ulterior motive is to get people off to a happy start to the day." The idea of the Saint-Tropez announcement came to him spontaneously. "Everyone was sitting still in their seats. I thought I wanted to bring a breath of fresh air into the bus and send people off into the day with a smile."

No consequences for the drivers

Erich Seiler, Managing Director of STI Bus AG, explains to "20 Minuten" that the automated bus stop announcement will still be played. "We are not preventing an additional announcement from being made," he adds. So far, STI has only received positive feedback from passengers. As no limits are exceeded with the announcements, there is no impact on the driving personnel.