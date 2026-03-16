The accident occurred in Wittenbach SG. Kapo SG

In Wittenbach SG, a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing. The child was injured and had to be taken to hospital.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Wittenbach SG, a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing.

The accident occurred when a bus pulled up at the bus stop and a car driver drove off.

The boy was injured and taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Show more

A child was injured in a traffic accident in Wittenbach SG on Sunday evening. According to the St.Gallen cantonal police, a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing.

The accident occurred shortly before 6.45 p.m. on St.Gallerstrasse. A 36-year-old driver was driving in the direction of Erlenackerstrasse.

Accident when pulling up behind a bus

According to the information available so far, the driver initially stopped behind a stationary bus at the "Kronbühl Bruggbach" bus stop and in front of the pedestrian crossing there.

When the bus set off again, the driver also continued his journey. At the same time, a 13-year-old boy crossed the pedestrian crossing from the right. This resulted in a collision between the child and the vehicle.

According to the police, the boy suffered undetermined injuries. The ambulance service took him to hospital for medical treatment.

The St.Gallen cantonal police are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.