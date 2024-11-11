The bus ended up next to the road. Staatsanwaltschaft Luzern

An accident occurred in Neudorf near Beromünster LU on Monday. A bus leaves the road and ends up in the field.

Sven Ziegler

A traffic accident occurred in the Neudorf district of Beromünster LU at around 10.30 a.m. on Monday morning. An Auto AG Rothenburg bus (route 52) left the road on the route from Beromünster in the direction of Lucerne and drove into a meadow.

No one was injured. The total damage to property amounts to around CHF 10,000. The Lucerne police are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.