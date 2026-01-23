The three major Swiss business associations support the Young Liberals’ popular initiative on the “administrative brake.” Economiesuisse, the Swiss Trade Association, and the Swiss Employers’ Association are backing the initiative, in part due to the shortage of skilled workers.

The three major Swiss business associations support the Young Liberals’ popular initiative on the “administrative brake.” The bouncy castle shaped like an inflated Federal Palace is part of the campaign against high administrative costs.

The Young Liberals and the three major business associations promoted the “Administrative Brake” initiative at a joint press conference in Bern on Wednesday. As a key campaign tool against a “bloated federal government,” the initiative’s organizers unveiled a large bouncy castle shaped like an overweight Federal Palace.

Economiesuisse Director Monika Rühl described the initiative as necessary for a competitive business environment, because “the economy needs relief now.”

Roland A. Müller, director of the Swiss Employers’ Association, warned that the expansion of the public sector is exacerbating the shortage of skilled workers in the private sector. According to a study, the federal government pays a salary premium of about 12 percent for comparable positions, thereby distorting competition for talent.

Urs Furrer, director of the Swiss Trade Association, emphasized that the administrative brake is a necessary complement to the debt brake and the regulatory brake. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in particular, cannot keep up with the federal government’s wages and employment conditions. Furthermore, more administrative staff leads to more regulation, which places an additional burden on businesses.

Incentives for Reducing Bureaucracy

The initiative calls for personnel expenditures in the federal administration to grow no faster than the median wage in Switzerland in the future. This mechanism is intended to prevent excessive growth, similar to the debt brake in the financial sector. According to the initiative’s proponents, this will create incentives for Parliament and the administration to streamline processes and reduce bureaucracy.

The federal administration has grown significantly in recent years. Between 2010 and 2024, more than 5,600 additional full-time positions were created, representing a 17 percent increase, according to Jonas Lüthy, president of the Young Liberals of Switzerland. Expenditures on personnel and external services have risen even more sharply, “namely by 32 percent to 7.1 billion francs.” This is no longer healthy growth, but rather a structural imbalance.

The committee behind the popular initiative “For a Fair Balance Between the Federal Administration and the Population (Administrative Brake)” also includes members of Parliament from the SVP, FDP, Mitte, and GLP. The initiative was launched in mid-April. A total of 100,000 valid signatures must be collected by October 14, 2027.