A businessman assaulted a girl on a Swiss flight in March. Keystone

A 44-year-old businessman has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl during a Swiss flight. The case demonstrates the application of the new criminal law on sexual offenses.

An incident on a Swiss flight from Mumbai to Zurich has highlighted the application of the new criminal law on sexual offenses in Switzerland. A 44-year-old businessman, who was on his way to Belgium, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old fellow passenger. The case was heard by the Bülach District Court. The man received a conditional prison sentence, as reported by the Tages Anzeiger newspaper.

The flight, which took place in March, turned into a nightmare for the teenager. She sat next to the businessman, with whom she only spoke briefly before falling asleep. While she slept, the man committed sexual acts on her and himself. He confessed to the acts in court and stated that he realized he had made a mistake.

Application of the new sexual criminal law

The new sexual criminal law was applied at the trial. This law, which came into force a year ago, is based on the formula "No means no". Rape is now deemed to have occurred if the victim shows through words or gestures that they do not consent. A state of shock on the part of the victim is sufficient as a sign of refusal.

According to the Tages-Anzeiger, the 15-year-old's state of shock was emphasized in the indictment. She was unable to defend herself against the acts and endured the assault without saying a word or moving. Before the law was changed, rape would only have been recognized if the perpetrator had used violence or threatened the victim.

Verdict and consequences

After brief deliberation, the court found the case to be clear-cut and followed the proposal of the public prosecutor's office. The man was convicted of rape and sexual acts with a child. He does not have to serve the conditional prison sentence of one and a half years, as he had been in custody since March. The judge described the sentence as barely appropriate.

In addition to the prison sentence, the man may not enter Switzerland for the next five years and may not engage in any activities involving regular contact with minors. The costs of the proceedings amount to around CHF 9,000, which will be partially covered by the confiscated CHF 1,360.

After the trial, the man was released from custody and handed over to the migration office for deportation.