SBB is sidelining Coca-Cola: in future, Vivi Kola will be served in SBB train restaurants. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

SBB is saying goodbye to Coca-Cola and is switching to the Swiss drink Vivi Kola in its train restaurants. This decision is part of a larger initiative to promote regional products.

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB is removing Coca-Cola from its train restaurants and offering the Swiss drink Vivi Kola instead.

According to a media report, this measure is part of a strategy aimed at promoting Swissness and regional products.

The decision affects 120 trains throughout Switzerland.

It is said to have nothing to do with the trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump. Show more

SBB has decided to remove Coca-Cola from its train restaurants and offer the Swiss drink Vivi Kola instead. According to Blick, this measure is part of a strategy aimed at promoting Swissness and regional products. The decision affects 120 trains throughout Switzerland and is said to have nothing to do with the trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump.

This change to the product range in SBB train restaurants comes shortly after it was announced that Migros and its subsidiary Denner have also taken measures against the US beverage manufacturer and its purchase prices.

While these measures are likely to be temporary until the Swiss Coca-Cola bottler withdraws announced price increases, SBB's decision is permanent. SBB spokeswoman Carmen Hefti told the newspaper that "we have made a conscious decision to set an example for Swissness". The railroad is convinced of the quality of Vivi Kola. The price of a bottle remains unchanged at CHF 5.40.

Super T and Fizzy also on the train

Vivi Kola was originally launched in 1938 by Mineralquelle Eglisau and revived in 2010 by Vicollective AG from Zurich. Elvetino, the rail subsidiary of SBB, serves around 14,000 guests a day with Swiss products, which should have a positive impact on Vivi Kola's growth.

In addition to Vivi Kola and Vivi Kola Zero, the new SBB summer menu also offers apple spritzer and Super T from Ramseier as well as Fizzy from Ticino. According to Blick, the menu is updated four times a year to include seasonal and regional products.

According to Hefti, prices are regularly reviewed and adjusted to ensure high quality and Swissness. Some products, such as Ovomaltine and Chocolat Cailler, have risen slightly in price, while others have been reduced.

This article was created with the help of AI.

More videos from this section