The prices for cab rides in Zermatt have risen by up to 300 percent in some cases. KEYSTONE

In Zermatt, sharp increases in cab fares are causing resentment. The municipality justifies the increase with high vehicle costs. However, residents see the problem elsewhere.

New cab fares have been in force in Zermatt since November 1, 2024. These are annoying both locals and tourists. This is because the prices for cab rides have risen by up to 300 percent. A journey that previously cost 12 francs now costs around 50 francs.

One tourist expressed his displeasure on Facebook after a three-kilometer ride: "Paid 97 francs from Winkelmatten to the train station and back... What is it with the municipality and the cab companies? Are they completely out of their minds or what?" The journey previously cost 24 francs.

Mayor Romy Biner-Hauser explained to the "Walliser Bote" that the municipality had not increased the prices directly. Instead, new regulations were introduced with a price cap. This allows cab companies "entrepreneurial freedom" within the price cap. Now the prices have been increased "in some cases by over 300 percent in one fell swoop", the newspaper continues.

Costs due to special conditions in Zermatt

The municipal council justifies the price increase with the special conditions in Zermatt. At around 120,000 francs, vehicles in the car-free municipality are significantly more expensive than elsewhere, resulting in above-average transport costs per kilometer, even when demand is high.

Although the volume of journeys in Zermatt is higher than in other municipalities, especially during the high season, the speed of travel is also lower. This combination of higher acquisition costs, slower operation and specific local conditions justifies the price adjustment in the view of the municipal council.

However, the amended cab regulations with the price increases were not presented at the municipal assembly, which annoys Zermatt residents. This is actually required by law.

Residents annoyed

The Zermatt Hoteliers Association and Zermatt Tourism expressed concerns about the new pricing and the process. They are calling on the municipal council to critically review the cab rates and implement possible improvements.

Locals are also affected by the increased prices, although they receive discounts.

The price development is seen as a symptom of larger problems in Zermatt. Such as the high cost of living and a tight housing market. According to the "Walliser Bote", those who do not inherit have a very difficult time. A recent tax cut is intended to ease the burden on Zermatt residents and promote the location.