In addition to the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust), the Nidwalden cantonal police are also investigating the cable car accident in Engelberg OW. KEYSTONE

Two days after the fatal cable car accident in Engelberg OW, there are increasing signs of what caused it. The CEO of the manufacturer Garaventa provides details in writing.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A cable car cabin has crashed in the Titlis ski resort in Engelberg, killing a 61-year-old woman.

The CEO of cable car manufacturer Garaventa, Arno Inauen, explained that the cable car had been pushed violently against a mast by a gust of wind. As a result, it crashed.

According to Inauen, the federal investigating authority is not assuming a material defect. The focus is now on the cable car's operating procedures and the weather conditions. Show more

The investigation into what caused the cable car cabin in Engelberg to tear from the steel cable has only just begun. However, the head of the manufacturer Garaventa, Arno Inauen, has now revealed a detail of the accident that confirms the assumptions of experts.

The gondola in which the 61-year-old woman was sitting was caught by an "unexpectedly strong" gust of wind, he writes in a written statement obtained by blue News. This pushed the cabin so hard to one side that it collided with a cable car mast, which it was passing at the time. It was then torn from the cable.

The result is well known. The cabin plunged into the snow on steep terrain, rolled over several times and finally came to rest on flatter ground. The woman was so badly injured in the fall that she died at the scene.

Gondola collided with mast

A collision between the gondola and a support is one explanation put forward by various experts in the media, including the expert blue News spoke to. Such a collision has a particularly devastating effect if the lift is still running, the cabin is attached to the support but is pulled on by the haul rope. "Then there is a risk that the clamp will be torn from the rope," the cable car safety expert told blue News. The Garaventa CEO's statements make it more likely that this was the cause of the crash.

Inauen also refers to the initial findings of the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust), which is investigating the causes of the crash: "Sust explicitly states that they do not assume a systematic problem with a specific type of clamp, for example."

Focus on operating procedures and weather

The fact that a gust of wind probably hit the cabin at the wrong moment brings into focus the question of whether the gondola lift should still have been in operation at that time. At the time of the accident, the employees had already stopped allowing passengers to board. However, they had to keep the cable car running so that the passengers who had already boarded could leave the cabins at the top station.

"The investigation would now go in the direction of operating procedures and weather conditions," concludes the Garaventa CEO in his statement.