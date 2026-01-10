Former Federal Councillor Micheline Calmy-Rey calls for a full investigation into the disaster. sda (Archivbild)

Former Federal Councillor Micheline Calmy-Rey is shocked by the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. She considers the authorities and the owners of the bar to be responsible.

Micheline Calmy-Rey has spoken out about the devastating fire disaster in Crans-Montana.

According to the former Federal Councillor, the authorities and the owner of the bar bear responsibility for what happened, she said in an interview with "Blick".

Micheline Calmy-Rey grew up in Sion and is originally from Crans-Montana.

She owns a chalet there with her sisters, where she was staying on the night of the accident. Show more

Former Federal Councillor Micheline Calmy-Rey, who comes from Crans-Montana, is personally very concerned about the fire disaster. Many things went wrong, she explained in an interview with "Blick". The authorities and the owner of the bar bear responsibility for what happened.

"It's just terrible. People are crying, you can feel this burden everywhere," said Calmy-Rey. For her, there was clearly a before and after the disaster. Nothing is like it used to be. She felt immensely sorry for the families whose children still had their whole lives ahead of them. This pain is almost unbearable.

Micheline Calmy-Rey, who grew up in Sion, is originally from Crans-Montana. She owns a chalet there together with her sisters, according to Blick. She was also there when the fire disaster occurred in the "Le Constellation" bar. She was also still in Crans-Montana the days after New Year's Eve.

Almost everyone in Crans-Montana knows someone who was affected, said the former Federal Councillor. You hear about new fates every day. Crans-Montana could no longer be a place where people simply laughed carefree. It feels like a cemetery. The place is no longer the same.

Pressure from the media and lawyers is important

"Mistakes have been made and this must be clearly stated. The investigations must now be carried out carefully and consistently," continued the former Federal Councillor. Now is the time to apologize - but apologies alone are not enough. The pressure from the media and the families' lawyers is right and necessary and is forcing the Valais authorities to "do the right thing".

"There must be an end to petty deals and the intertwining of politics and personal interests". This nepotism must stop, even if people know each other. The truth must come out, Calmy-Rey continued.