A look inside Badi Lättich: visitors are filmed here. Screenshot Webcam

Online visitors to Badi Lättich in Baar can see live how full it is - or who is swimming. A high-resolution webcam is causing discussion: Legal experts and data protection authorities see legal problems.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A webcam transmits sharp images from the Lättich outdoor pool in Baar to the internet

Critics complain about the lack of authorization and possible violation of privacy

The municipality is now examining whether the resolution should be reduced Show more

A webcam is causing criticism in the municipality of Baar. On the website of the Lättich outdoor pool, everyone can see what is happening on the sunbathing lawn, by the pool or at the diving tower - and in razor-sharp quality. The camera takes a picture every half hour and publishes it online to show how busy the pool is - according to the local authority.

But data protectionists and lawyers are alarmed. Martin Steiger, a lawyer from Zurich who specializes in data protection law, expressed considerable doubts about the legality of this to the "Zuger Woche" newspaper. The camera is to be considered video surveillance, as people can be clearly identified - including children.

Such detailed images require approval under data protection law. A simple occupancy barometer in percentage figures could have served the same purpose, says Steiger.

Municipality defends itself

Zug's data protection officer Yvonne Jöhri is also critical of the operation of the webcam. In her opinion, privacy is only guaranteed if people are not recognizable.

In addition, a permit is required for every camera used for surveillance purposes. However, it has received neither a request nor an application for the Badi camera.

The municipality defends itself: the webcam is not for surveillance purposes, but for visitor information, FDP municipal councillor Sonja Zeberg-Langenegger, who is responsible for sport and property, told the "Zuger Woche" newspaper.

The images are not stored and their visibility is limited. Nevertheless, they now want to check whether the image quality can be reduced.