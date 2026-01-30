Dominique Grandjean during an appearance on the SRF program "Die grössten Schweizer Hits" in 2007. Screenshot SRF

With "Campari Soda", Dominique Grandjean wrote one of the best-known dialect songs. The musician has now died at the age of 81.

Dominik Müller

His song "Campari Soda" from 1977 became an unforgettable evergreen. The Zurich musician and psychiatrist Dominique Grandjean died on Wednesday at the age of 81, as his last band named after him announced on Facebook.

Grandjean founded the two pop bands Taxi and Hertz in the 1970s. With the group Taxi, he released the atmospheric ballad "Campari Soda" in 1977, which has become an indelible part of the dialect pop songbook.

The group Taxi was initially denied commercial success. However, the 1999 cover version by Stephan Eicher, which was very close to the original, and a TV commercial for the airline Swiss in 2006 catapulted Grandjean's creation back into the charts.

When Grandjean wrote his big hit, he was 33 years old and a junior doctor at the Burghölzli Psychiatric Clinic. For the practicing psychiatrist, music remained the sideline that would keep him in memory long after his death.