In 2005, Zurich narrowly escaped a flood disaster. Since then, the canton and city have been investing heavily in protection. For example, with the renovation of the Platzspitz weir. An exclusive visit to the construction site.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich narrowly escaped a flood disaster in 2005, which highlighted the urgency of major protection projects such as the renovation of the Platzspitz weir.

The new weir is due to be completed by 2028 and will enable more precise control of Lake Zurich and better integration into the overall flood protection system.

blue News visited the Platzspitz weir construction site with the Head of the Hydraulic Engineering Construction Section, AWEL in the Canton of Zurich. Show more

Zurich repeatedly struggles with the floods of the Limmat and Sihl rivers. During the floods in August 2005, the city of Zurich narrowly escaped a flood disaster.

The Sihl almost burst its banks and flooded large parts of Zurich's city center and the main railway station.

The damage caused by the floods in 2005 amounted to CHF 3 billion in Switzerland. The canton of Zurich escaped with CHF 15 million. However, the damage potential in the event of extreme flooding of the Sihl is estimated at up to 6.7 billion francs. Since then, the city and surrounding area have been working hard to protect themselves. One of the measures is the renovation of the Platzspitz weir, a structure dating back to 1951.

The major construction site for the renewal of the weir stretches around the main station. blue News took an exclusive look behind the scenes of the renewal work with Matthias Oplatka, Head of the Hydraulic Engineering Construction Section at the Canton of Zurich.

Matthias Oplatka: "The new Platzspitz weir is an important step towards improving flood safety. It will enable us to better control Lake Zurich. Even in very extreme situations, for example when the Aare and Reuss have a lot of water, we were able to hold back the water in Zurich. In addition, the control of Lake Zurich as a retention basin can be optimized much better both locally and in the overall system."

The weir is located at a historic site, nestled between Platzspitzpark, Sihl, Limmat and Dynamo. The location is also a place of retreat for Zurich residents. Will this be taken into account in the new building? Yes, says Matthias Oplatka, Head of Construction at the Canton of Zurich.

Visually, much remains the same, which is what the city's residents wanted. Oplatka explains: "It's a very beautiful site, it will be open. As an estuary, this place is a place of power. The nice thing is that we still have the 'noise' of the water, which screens out the traffic noise." Surveys have shown that this sound of water is popular. It creates a relaxed feeling in the middle of the city on the Limmat. This is why the canton and city made sure that this source of noise was retained during the new construction. The Platzspitzwehr is like an oasis in bustling Zurich, says Oplatka.

The renovation should be completed by mid-2028. Will the new building for Zurich at the weir perhaps create a fancy surf wave like the one on the Isar in Munich - or even a diving tower? Matthias Oplatka: "That's a much cherished wish. Unfortunately we can't do that, it's a weir. If the turbines fail, everything is lowered immediately and this creates a strong roll below the weir, which is life-threatening."

The city of Zurich escaped a super disaster in 2005

The near disaster of 2005 shows: For the city of Zurich, there is an urgent need for action to protect against rare extreme events. The reason? Large parts of the city - including the main railway station as a central transportation hub - are located on the alluvial cone of the Sihl and therefore in a natural flood plain.

Due to the high density of infrastructure and values, Zurich is one of the most vulnerable cities in Switzerland. In addition, there would be massive economic costs due to losses in energy, telecommunications and transportation. And new risk analyses show that the risks are increasing.

What is being done to combat the risk of flooding? Increasing the flow capacity at Zurich main station. The lowering of the river bed was realized with the construction of the new SBB diameter line.

The relief tunnel from Langnau am Albis to Thalwil will make it possible to transfer flood peaks from the Sihl into Lake Zurich from 2026. This will reduce by far the greatest flood risk in the canton.

Sihl alluvial wood screen: The screen in the Sihl above Langnau am Albis prevents blockages caused by alluvial debris at critical points such as bridges or the culverts under Zurich main station and the inlet of the relief tunnel.

Replacement of the old Platzspitz weir with a new one. The weir in the Limmat serves to regulate Lake Zurich. Show more

