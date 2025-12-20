Thomas N. is demanding therapy, his goal is to be released. But how realistic is that? zvg

The quadruple murderer from Rupperswil recently applied to have his treatability assessed. This brings the question into focus: is it possible that he will ever be released? A classification.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas N., the perpetrator of the quadruple murder in Rupperswil, has been in ordinary custody since 2016 - a measure that theoretically allows him to be released.

This contrasts with life imprisonment, where release is only possible in the event of new scientific findings regarding the absence of danger.

A possible therapy for Thomas N. is the subject of controversial debate.

Some believe that Thomas N. cannot be treated and therefore does not qualify for release.

Others see therapy under close supervision as possible. Show more

Thomas N. has been in prison since May 2016. He killed four people in Rupperswil AG in December 2015. He then burnt down the house where the victims' family lived. The offense developed into a crime of the century. During the trial, the court ordered ordinary custody.

The question that people have been asking themselves ever since: Is it possible that this man will ever walk free again?

To answer this question, you first need to know the difference between ordinary and life imprisonment.

Ordinary detention: This is ordered when an offender is considered dangerous and there is a high risk of reoffending. Their condition is regularly reviewed. If there is no longer any danger, release is possible.

Life imprisonment: This is the most severe measure in Swiss criminal law. It is only applied in the case of extremely serious violent or sexual crimes. A review is generally excluded. Release is only possible if new scientific findings show that the offender no longer poses a danger.

Life imprisonment has only existed since 2004

The fact that the possibility of life imprisonment even exists in Switzerland is due to a popular initiative by the self-help group "Lumière de l'Espoir - Ensemble contre la violence" (Light of Hope - Together against Violence). It submitted the popular initiative entitled "Lifelong detention for untreatable, extremely dangerous sexual and violent offenders" to the Federal Chancellery on May 3, 2000 - with 194,390 valid signatures. The initiative was approved by the people and the cantons on February 8, 2004. Its acceptance resulted in an amendment to the Federal Constitution.

The commentary on Article 123a of the Federal Constitution states: "This initiative was linked to the efforts made since the early 1990s to protect society from some imprisoned persons who are at risk of reoffending on furlough or conditional release."

"Even a horrible offender is a human being"

Thomas N. is not affected by life imprisonment. This is because he was not classified as permanently untreatable during the trial - this classification would be a mandatory condition for life imprisonment. In its judgment, the court refrained from ordering voluntary therapy. It was assumed that therapy could not be carried out successfully with N. due to his manipulative nature.

This means that he could theoretically be released after his life sentence and ordinary custody. However, he would have to be certified as no longer posing a danger to the public. In the fall of 2025, Thomas N. therefore applied to have his treatability assessed - and was successful: the Aargau Administrative Court came to the conclusion that the authorities had not sufficiently examined whether the offender was treatable at all.

Thomas Manhart, former head of the Zurich Office of Corrections, commented in an interview with "Watson": "Even a horrible offender is a human being." But even in the best-case scenario, according to Manhart, it would take at least 15 years before the first release.

He refers to the case of the parking garage murderer Caroline H., for whom therapy was only ordered after 26 years in prison and her custody was converted into an inpatient measure.

Thomas N. got prison staff to stand up for him

Other experts have a stricter opinion. Forensic psychiatrist Thomas Knecht made a critical statement to "Tele M1" and "Blick", saying that therapy for Thomas N. was hopeless.

Manhart calls this statement "populist" and warns against prejudgement: At the moment, he says, it is merely a matter of examining access to therapy - not an imminent release.

But the concerns are not unfounded. Thomas N. is considered to be extremely manipulative, which became apparent during the crime, but also during an incident in the Pöschwies prison: after he complained about a new expert opinion, a prison employee showed solidarity with him, called the public prosecutor personally and criticized her. The woman had obviously lost her professional distance - a dangerous dynamic when working with high-risk offenders, for which the staff are actually trained and which speaks even more to the inmate's manipulative abilities.

For Thomas Manhart, one thing is clear: therapy for Thomas N. would have to take place under close supervision. The psychiatric-psychological service of the canton of Zurich is trained and professionally set up for this. The public prosecutor's office is appealing the decision of the administrative court to the Federal Supreme Court. It remains to be seen how long it will take to get answers.