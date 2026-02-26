Anyone who exposes themselves politically becomes a target: parties from the left to the right complain of verbal and physical attacks as well as vandalism in Zurich's election campaign. KEYSTONE

Candidates in Zurich's election campaigns complain of verbal and physical attacks on them as well as vandalism. Whether such attacks have actually become more frequent, however, is unproven.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the Zurich election campaign, candidates from all parties have been increasingly confronted with vandalism, hate messages and, in one individual case, physical violence, which has been condemned by the municipal council across all parties.

Among those affected are SVP, FDP, SP, AL and GLP politicians, with incidents ranging from slaps to smeared houses and damaged posters to online hate.

Whether violence in Zurich politics is actually on the rise is unclear due to a lack of comparative data. A nationwide study has shown that the majority of politicians experience hostility. Show more

In Zurich's election campaign, the sparks are flying - or more precisely eggs and insults. From left to right, candidates are facing acts of vandalism, hate messages and even physical violence in some cases, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

On Wednesday evening, all parties in the municipal council struck an unusually united tone. They deplored a "worrying increase in violence". It should not be the case that politicians can no longer feel safe during election campaigns. The city council also found clear words, condemning "violence and vandalism" and calling for more tolerance.

The following incidents made headlines:

At Albisriederplatz in district 4, unknown persons slapped an SVP municipal council candidate. He then fled into a cab. "FCK SVP" was smeared on the doorsteps of two other SVP members. The SVP in the city of Zurich has long complained that left-wing extremists have been disrupting its stand campaigns.

The FDP reported "widespread vandalism" of its election posters.

The eggs mentioned at the beginning flew into the kitchen window of SP candidate Jascha Harke. He is a member of the SP Queer group.

David Garcia Nuñez (Alternative List) and the FDP candidate for mayor Përparim Avdili complained about online hate messages.

The case of GLP municipal councillor Ronny Siev is special. He himself published Islamophobic posts on his social media and has therefore been charged with violating the anti-racism penal code and reprimanded by his own party. He has apologized for the posts, the party announced on the "tsüri" portal.

However, he is now complaining that flyers have been distributed in his neighborhood calling on people not to vote for him because he has spread inflammatory and inhumane content. He told the Tages-Anzeiger that his statements had been taken out of context. He is repeatedly insulted because he stands up against anti-Semitism and for Israel's right to exist.

Not all politicians are good role models

It cannot be proven that verbal and physical violence against candidates in Zurich is on the rise. There is a lack of comparative data, says political scientist Sarah Bütikofer from the Sotomo research institute in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper . She was involved in a national study by the University of Zurich on hostility towards cantonal and federal members of parliament.

Bütikofer points out that even some elected representatives do not hold back in their attacks on political opponents. She refers to ongoing proceedings against politicians for attacks and insults. These are role models for public discourse.

The survey of 3,500 members of parliament throughout Switzerland revealed that those who are often in the media and take a position on controversial issues such as immigration, gender equality or transport policy are particularly affected by insults or violence. Throughout Switzerland, exponents of the Greens and the SVP experience hostility of all kinds particularly often. Almost all national and three quarters of all cantonal parliamentarians are the target of hate messages.

In general, people find it easier to insult others when they can do so anonymously, especially online. It is astonishing that municipal parliamentarians are most often insulted by fellow councillors from other parties. This accounts for the majority of the hostility experienced.

Investigations are underway into the slap in the face against the SVP man from the city of Zurich. It is not known who gave him the slap. Other incidents remain unsolved. The same applies to the question of whether the climate in election campaigns in the city of Zurich has become harsher. At least there is justified hope that things will calm down after the elections on 8 March.