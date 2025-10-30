Two public installations by light artist Christian Herdeg - here another work from 2006 - were simply disposed of. (archive picture) sda

Art that suddenly disappears: Two light installations by Zurich artist Christian Herdeg worth CHF 500,000 were apparently disposed of without his knowledge - by the city and canton.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two public light installations by Zurich artist Christian Herdeg have apparently been disposed of without his consent or knowledge.

The artworks, worth a total of around half a million francs, were located at Zurich Airport and in the administrative building of the City of Zurich's power station.

Herdeg believes his copyright has been violated and wants to defend himself. Show more

When works of art suddenly disappear, there can be several reasons, from the accidental removal of a Banksy graffito to a spectacular museum theft. Rarely, however, are such large-scale works in public spaces affected as in the case of Christian Herdeg. Two of his most important light installations were disposed of without his knowledge, the Zurich artist complains in an article in the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung".

But that's not all: two institutions from the city and canton of Zurich are responsible for the removal of the artworks, which together are worth over half a million francs. They were once purchased, publicly financed, for Zurich Airport and the City of Zurich's electricity utility (EWZ). They were among the 30 light installations that the pioneer of light art created for public spaces around the world.

Financed by public funds

The installation "So near - so far", a large-scale light work with colored argon tubes, was installed in Terminal A of Zurich Airport in 1986. It was commissioned by the airport management itself. For around 250,000 Swiss francs, a work was created above the moving walkways that millions of travelers passed through for decades. At some point, it simply disappeared - apparently without Herdeg being informed.

Herdeg's "light sail", consisting of argon tubes suspended from steel cables, which was installed in 1995 in what was then the administration building of the Zurich power station, also once cost 250,000 francs. The work, with which Herdeg won a competition, was financed by the EWZ and therefore also by taxpayers' money.

According to the NZZ, the artist, who was born in 1942, only found out about the removal by chance when he enquired about the condition of the lights. The work had to be removed in the course of renovation work, the EWZ said afterwards, but the airport did not give any reasons.

The artist defends himself

Meanwhile, Herdeg is defending himself against the disposal of his art: his lawyer speaks of copyright infringements and that, according to contracts, the artist must be informed before his work is altered or destroyed, even if it was bought from him. In addition, according to Swiss law, the work must be offered to him - at material value - before it is disposed of. This was disregarded in both cases.

Meanwhile, according to an NZZ inquiry, the EWZ is relying on an assessment by the Office for Buildings, according to which the "Lichtsegel" is not an official "Kunst-am-Bau" object and the guidelines would therefore not apply.

According to the newspaper, the airport in turn states that there is no documentation for its removal - and that the guidelines for the art collection of the Canton of Zurich do not apply to Flughafen Zürich AG.

Responsibility for art in public spaces

And the artist himself? He wants decision-makers to take responsibility for art in public spaces, as the NZZ quotes Christian Herdeg.

The 83-year-old, who discovered the luminosity of neon as a medium in New York in the 1960s, has exhibited internationally ever since and received the Zurich Culture Prize 2021, among other awards, is certainly moving on: next spring, he plans to install a new work made of energy-efficient LED light-emitting diodes in the cantonal hospital in Chur.