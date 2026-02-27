The canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden hired an ex-officer with Russia-friendly publications in 2025. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A former lieutenant colonel with links to Russia is employed in Appenzell Ausserrhoden - and then dismissed a few months later. The case ends with a settlement that costs the canton dearly.

Sven Ziegler

In 2025, the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden hired a former general staff officer who publishes pro-Russia articles.

A few months after passing his probationary period, he was dismissed, officially without notice, but with a settlement and compensation.

Legal experts question whether the justification of a "disturbed relationship of trust" was legally tenable. Show more

The canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden has parted ways with a newly employed civil protection coordinator - and apparently dug deep into its pockets to do so. This was reported by the "St. Galler Tagblatt"newspaper, citing its own research and "SRF Investigativ".

The former lieutenant colonel in the General Staff took up his post in February 2025. He disclosed his part-time journalistic activities with a pro-Russian bias during his job interview, he told the newspaper. According to him, the probationary period went well.

Nevertheless, he was dismissed at the end of June. The letter of dismissal refers to a "considerable reputational risk" that had arisen as a result of published articles. The relationship of trust is said to have been permanently damaged.

Formal termination never took place

Legal expert Urs Saxer described the justification to the" St. Galler Tagblatt" as "legally delicate". Even uncomfortable views are protected by freedom of expression.

However, there was no formal dismissal. Instead, a settlement was reached. The man remained on the canton's payroll until the end of January 2026 and also received a severance payment, the amount of which is not known. The cantonal personnel law stipulates a maximum of six months' salary for such terminations.

The case is also controversial because of the ex-officer's past: in 2013, he completed training at the Russian military academy at the request of the then Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer and later worked for the OSCE in Vienna. According to the report, there are no indications of criminal acts.

The canton does not comment on details and points out that it is acting "on the basis of the legal provisions". The Department of Defense denies to the "St. Galler Tagblatt" that it had any influence on employment or termination.