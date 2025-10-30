In the canton of Aargau, the comprehensive revaluation of around 250,000 properties is making headlines. The background to this is the reform of the tax law that has been in force since the beginning of the year: the imputed rental value is now 62 percent of the market rent.
Since Wednesday, property owners have been receiving mail from the cantonal tax office - including the new valuation ruling, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung". However, many letters contain incorrect information: Outdated owners, ex-partners or even deceased persons appear on the documents.
One affected person told the newspaper "AZ" that he had received three incorrect dispositions - some with incorrect locations, others with an ex-wife as co-owner.
Three percent of letters affected
The tax office confirmed the error on its website and spoke of a "technical problem with the address and owner data". The estimated values themselves were correct. They are working "at full speed" to rectify the problem.
So far, 210,000 orders have been sent out, with around 40,000 still outstanding. According to an initial analysis by the external IT service provider, the error affects around three percent of the letters sent - around 7500.
There are no plans to resend them, as the estimates are correct. However, anyone who would like a corrected version can request one from the cantonal tax office.