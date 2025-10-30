Some property owners in the canton of Aargau may have been surprised to receive mail from the canton. Keystone

The comprehensive revaluation of properties in Aargau has been overshadowed by an IT glitch. Around 7500 letters contain serious errors.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the course of the revaluation of 250,000 properties in the canton of Aargau, around 7,500 incorrect tax assessment letters with incorrect owner data were sent out.

According to the tax office, this was caused by a technical problem in the processing of address and owner data.

A new mailing is not planned.

In the canton of Aargau, the comprehensive revaluation of around 250,000 properties is making headlines. The background to this is the reform of the tax law that has been in force since the beginning of the year: the imputed rental value is now 62 percent of the market rent.

Since Wednesday, property owners have been receiving mail from the cantonal tax office - including the new valuation ruling, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung". However, many letters contain incorrect information: Outdated owners, ex-partners or even deceased persons appear on the documents.

One affected person told the newspaper "AZ" that he had received three incorrect dispositions - some with incorrect locations, others with an ex-wife as co-owner.

Three percent of letters affected

The tax office confirmed the error on its website and spoke of a "technical problem with the address and owner data". The estimated values themselves were correct. They are working "at full speed" to rectify the problem.

So far, 210,000 orders have been sent out, with around 40,000 still outstanding. According to an initial analysis by the external IT service provider, the error affects around three percent of the letters sent - around 7500.

There are no plans to resend them, as the estimates are correct. However, anyone who would like a corrected version can request one from the cantonal tax office.