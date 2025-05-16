During the Eurovision Song Contest, Barfüsserplatz in Basel is called "Eurovision Square". Bild: sda

The Basel authorities have drawn a positive interim balance ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). According to those responsible, there have been no major incidents so far.

The President of the Basel government, Conradin Cramer (LDP), said on request that he was "happy and satisfied" with how things had gone so far.

Conradin Cramer (LDP), President of the Basel government, said on inquiry that he was "happy and satisfied" with the progress so far. "Wherever I am and wherever I look, the enthusiasm is great," said Cramer, who had personally and emphatically campaigned for the ESC to be held in Basel. "People from near and far are enjoying being in Basel."

Up to 500,000 visitors are expected by the end of the week. On Thursday evening, the Presidential Department announced the figure of 220,800 guests who had attended the events in the city's three venues from Saturday to Thursday: There were 130,000 at Eurovision Village, 80,000 at Eurovision Square (Barfüsserplatz) and 10,800 at the Euro Club.

The emergency services were able to guarantee the safety of the ESC guests and the population, wrote the bi-cantonal police organization at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The police reacted prudently and in an exemplary manner to the disruptive actions of Palestine activists at the opening parade last Sunday, said Justice and Security Director Stephanie Eymann (LDP) on Wednesday before the Grand Council. In particular, the hostile delegation from Israel was not endangered at any time.

Hotel occupancy at 90 to 95 percent

Basel Tourism also draws a very positive interim balance. "Everything is going according to plan and the various organizations have worked well together," said Director Letizia Elia on request. So far, she has only received positive feedback about Basel from guests.

Basel is in a state of emergency. Nevertheless, the hotels are not expected to be fully booked for the ESC final on Saturday. "For the entire Basel hotel industry, we are expecting an occupancy rate of 90 to 95 percent for the weekend with attractive room prices," said Franz-Xaver Leonhardt, Regional President of the Swiss Hotel Association.

According to Elia, the fact that the hotels are not fully booked is partly due to the fact that many ESC fans also use private accommodation as a matter of course. In addition, the increased public transport services for the major event make it possible to return home at night or find accommodation in Germany, France or another Swiss city, said Elia.