The canton of Bern bought this old factory building in 2023. Google Maps

An old factory building in the Bernese Jura is becoming an ever greater problem for the canton of Bern. After the purchase of the property in Tavannes, the costs exploded due to serious construction defects and toxic pollutants. Political criticism of the project is now growing.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Bern has to spend significantly more money than planned on the conversion of an old factory building in Tavannes.

Massive structural problems and the discovery of the toxic substance chromium 6 are driving up the costs to almost CHF 100 million.

Politicians are now speaking of a "loss of control" and sharply criticizing the project planning. Show more

What was once considered a cheap property purchase is increasingly becoming a financial problem for the canton of Bern. In Tavannes in the Bernese Jura, the canton wanted to convert a former factory building into a new administration center. However, the costs are now spiraling out of control.

As reported by the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper, highly toxic chromium 6 has now also been discovered in the building. Serious structural defects had already made the renovation work massively more expensive. Ceilings had to be shored up and parts of the site were cordoned off due to the risk of collapse.

The canton purchased the property in 2023 for around six million francs. The building is located close to Tavannes train station and has a usable area the size of a football pitch. Shortly after the acquisition, however, massive problems with the building fabric became apparent. In places, load-bearing elements were falling apart and ceilings were collapsing.

Total costs estimated at around 100 million

The discovery of chromium 6, a substance that is considered carcinogenic and necessitates costly special remediation work, is particularly sensitive. The additional work for structural analysis and removal of pollutants alone is expected to cost around eleven million francs. At the same time, the government council is planning to accommodate more administrative units in the center than originally planned.

This means that the total cost of the project will almost double the amount originally approved. Instead of around 60 million francs, the canton now expects total expenditure of almost 100 million francs including the purchase price.

Authority defends the purchase

Nevertheless, building director Christoph Neuhaus defends the purchase. The SVP politician told the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper that the poor condition of the property had already been taken into account in the purchase price. In addition, the canton is saving more than CHF 50 million by not building a justice and police center as originally planned.

Nevertheless, the criticism continues. According to the report, SVP councillor Maxime Ochsenbein speaks of a "prime example of financial derailment" and a "loss of control". The cantonal audit office also expressed doubts about the procedure. In a special audit, it criticized the fact that the economic viability of the site had not been sufficiently examined.