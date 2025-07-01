On Tuesday morning, the canton of St. Gallen declared danger level 3 for the regions of Untertoggenburg, Rheintal, Neckertal, Fürstenland and St.Gallen/Rorschach. There is currently no cantonal fire ban.
However, the population is urged to be careful with outdoor fires: "Even burning matches and flying sparks from a barbecue fire can start a fire."
Water should be used sparingly in the affected regions. In some places, drawing water from rivers is already prohibited. Plants should only be watered in the early morning or evening to avoid water loss through evaporation.
According to the canton, larger public water supplies are not currently affected by shortages. Even Lake Constance, although the water level is low, still offers sufficient drinking water reserves.
The canton compares the current situation with the exceptionally hot and dry summers of 2003 and 2018. The summer of 2003 in particular went down in history as the "summer of the century": Weeks-long heatwaves, parched soils and record-low water levels characterized the picture in Switzerland and many parts of Europe at the time.
The health consequences were serious - around 975 people died in this country from the effects of the heat, mainly older people and those with pre-existing conditions. Agriculture, the energy supply and wildlife also suffered greatly from the extreme weather conditions.
Extreme heatwaves are becoming more likely
However, such extreme summers will no longer remain one-off outliers. Global warming is making heatwaves like the one in 2003 increasingly likely - and more frequent.
According to the Climate Shift Index (CSI), which measures the extent to which climate change is influencing current temperatures, the value in Switzerland was recently between 4 and 5.
This means that current temperatures have become four to five times more likely - compared to a world without man-made global warming. A value of 5 is considered "exceptional": such temperatures would be almost unimaginable in a pre-industrial climate.
