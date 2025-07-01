The heat is increasingly becoming a problem in the canton of St. Gallen. (symbolic picture) KEYSTONE

Due to persistent heat and drought, the canton of St. Gallen declares danger level 3. The population should save water and be particularly careful when handling fire.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of St. Gallen has declared danger level 3 in several regions due to persistent drought and is calling for the careful use of fire and water.

In some areas, water withdrawal from rivers is already prohibited, but larger drinking water supplies are not currently affected.

The authorities are comparing the current situation with the heatwave summers of 2003 and 2018 and warning of possible health and ecological consequences. Show more

On Tuesday morning, the canton of St. Gallen declared danger level 3 for the regions of Untertoggenburg, Rheintal, Neckertal, Fürstenland and St.Gallen/Rorschach. There is currently no cantonal fire ban.

However, the population is urged to be careful with outdoor fires: "Even burning matches and flying sparks from a barbecue fire can start a fire."

Water should be used sparingly in the affected regions. In some places, drawing water from rivers is already prohibited. Plants should only be watered in the early morning or evening to avoid water loss through evaporation.

According to the canton, larger public water supplies are not currently affected by shortages. Even Lake Constance, although the water level is low, still offers sufficient drinking water reserves.

The canton compares the current situation with the exceptionally hot and dry summers of 2003 and 2018. The summer of 2003 in particular went down in history as the "summer of the century": Weeks-long heatwaves, parched soils and record-low water levels characterized the picture in Switzerland and many parts of Europe at the time.

The health consequences were serious - around 975 people died in this country from the effects of the heat, mainly older people and those with pre-existing conditions. Agriculture, the energy supply and wildlife also suffered greatly from the extreme weather conditions.

Extreme heatwaves are becoming more likely

However, such extreme summers will no longer remain one-off outliers. Global warming is making heatwaves like the one in 2003 increasingly likely - and more frequent.

According to the Climate Shift Index (CSI), which measures the extent to which climate change is influencing current temperatures, the value in Switzerland was recently between 4 and 5.

According to the Climate Shift Index, heatwaves are becoming up to five times more likely due to climate change. Climate Shift Index

This means that current temperatures have become four to five times more likely - compared to a world without man-made global warming. A value of 5 is considered "exceptional": such temperatures would be almost unimaginable in a pre-industrial climate.

