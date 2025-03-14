The Thurgau government building in Frauenfeld. Keystone

An Excel error has made the Thurgau construction program appear 8.5 million francs too cheap. The error only became apparent after the budget consultations - now the government is asking for a correction.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Excel formula error led to an incorrect calculation of building construction costs in the canton of Thurgau.

Following the correction, the total costs rose from 13.32 million to 21.901 million francs.

According to the canton, the error has no impact on the approved investments. Show more

A significant calculation error has occurred in the canton of Thurgau, which has a considerable impact on the budget for construction projects. The error, which was discovered in an Excel spreadsheet from the Department of Construction and Environment, led to an incorrect calculation of the total costs for the 2025 to 2028 building construction program. The error was only noticed in January, after the budget deliberations.

"After the meeting of the Grand Council on 4 December 2024, the Department of Construction and Environment discovered an error in the total of the object credits for new buildings and conversions to be approved in the building construction program [...]," the canton wrote in a statement. The sum stated did not correspond to the actual total.

The corrected costs therefore rise from CHF 13.320 million to CHF 21.901 million. This is a difference of around 8.5 million francs. The reason given is a formula error in the underlying Excel file.

However, the incorrect sum has no influence on the investments, writes the canton. "The individual objects were correctly discussed and approved." The Thurgau government is now asking the Grand Council to correct the figures.