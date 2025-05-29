A rather rare case ends up before the Federal Administrative Court: a railroad company takes the canton of Zurich to court - because it refuses to contribute to the costs of renovating a level crossing.
Specifically, the case concerns the Honeret level crossing in Dietikon ZH, where the S17 crosses Bremgartnerstrasse and Bernstrasse. Until 2019, there was only a simple traffic light system there. However, a new law obliged the railroad operator Aargau Verkehr AG (AVA) to separate the road and rail with barriers.
Shortly before construction, the canton of Zurich also wanted an LED signal head. The tricky thing about the request: the level crossing will be removed by 2028 anyway and replaced by a new track layout. This ultimately increased the cost of the entire conversion to around CHF 780,000.
How much is safety worth?
It was therefore clear to the Aargau railroad operator that Zurich would have to contribute to the conversion costs. Their reasoning: The sharp increase in road traffic made the barriers necessary - and the canton would benefit from this above all, as the barriers primarily protect motorists.
The canton refused. And the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) took its side: the AVA should please bear the costs itself.
But the Federal Administrative Court did not let this go through. It overturned this decision at the beginning of May. The judges ruled: The canton of Zurich must contribute to the costs. And in the amount of at least CHF 246,917.37 - because the LED traffic light system was not actually absolutely necessary and the junction will be completely rebuilt by 2028 anyway when the dual carriageway is extended.
The reasoning behind the ruling reads as follows: Anyone who has to build a barrier system should not automatically have to bear all the costs if almost everyone else benefits from it. After all, the LED systems at least protect drivers from themselves.
The Federal Office of Transport will now have to decide how high the costs will ultimately be for the canton of Zurich. The question will be how much the safety gain must be worth to the canton of Zurich.