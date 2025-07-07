Zurich's Health Director Natalie Rickli (SVP) is calling for a ban on gender reassignment surgery for minors. (archive picture) sda

The canton of Zurich does not want gender reassignment surgery for minors. On Monday, Health Director Natalie Rickli (SVP) called on the federal government to introduce a ban.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Zurich wants to ban irreversible sex reassignment surgery on minors and only allow the dispensing of puberty blockers in the context of scientific studies.

Health Director Natalie Rickli emphasizes the importance of psychotherapeutic support and scientifically based quality standards to protect young people.

Reactions to the proposals are politically divided: While the SVP supports them, left-wing parties such as the SP and AL criticize them as an ideologically motivated restriction of self-determination. Show more

Countries such as the UK and Finland do not allow irreversible operations on under-18s, as the Zurich Health Directorate announced on Monday. Others are more liberal in this respect. In Switzerland, however, there are no clear rules. Zurich also demands that puberty blockers may only be dispensed in the context of scientific studies.

She is aware that the topic is controversial, Rickli told the media. The adolescents affected are under great psychological pressure. "However, I am convinced that this decision should only be made when they reach the age of majority," said Rickli.

The Zurich health director also said that a large part of society and the professional world thought her approach was right. "Some doctors think that their recommendation is above the law. As a politician, I have a different attitude," said Rickli. In future, the question may arise as to how it was possible to inflict gender reassignment on young people.

Reaction to accusations from parents

Gender reassignment became an issue at the Zurich Health Directorate in 2023, as parents of transgender adolescents contacted her at the end of the year, mostly anonymously, claiming that treatments were being carried out too hastily. The allegations could have been refuted, it was reported on Monday. However, Rickli called on hospitals at the time to only intervene with the consent of the parents.

There are already guidelines from the professional associations. Theoretically, the dispensing of puberty blockers is possible in the canton of Zurich, but it requires detailed information and education of the family and child.

An evaluation of consultation hours in 2023, which was presented on Monday, shows that intensive psychotherapy followed in 84% of adolescents after 49 consultations, with doctors only dispensing blockers in six cases in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, ten cases were treated with gender reassignment hormones.

The Health Directorate is now also introducing quality standards. The focus is on scientific monitoring. Operations on minors are not recommended. This is to ensure the long-term well-being of those affected.

SVP sees "worrying trend"

The canton bases its demands on an expert opinion The cantons therefore have extremely limited leeway and a ban would not be permissible at cantonal level. A special law would be needed at federal level.

"A consultation at federal level would bring about a social discourse," said Thomas Sägesser, Deputy Secretary General of the Health Directorate. The decision is ultimately a political issue. Government Councillor Rickli said on Monday that she had not yet heard that the federal government had made any efforts in this direction.

Initial reactions from Zurich's political parties were mixed. The SVP welcomed Rickli's demands and described gender reassignment as a "worrying trend". The left-wing AL, on the other hand, was "alienated by an ideologically motivated ban". The SP also criticized the demand that "the ability to judge is not a question of age". Zurich wanted to restrict young people unnecessarily.