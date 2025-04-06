If a spouse moves into a care home, this now results in a change of official residence in the canton of Zurich. Marijan Murat/dpa

In the canton of Zurich, new regulations mean that older married couples must have separate residences if they move to a care home outside the canton. This is causing resentment.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Zurich obliges older people to move their place of residence to the new municipality when they move into a care home.

This leads to separate residences for married couples.

Those affected and municipalities criticize the regulation as bureaucratic and unrealistic. Show more

The canton of Zurich has introduced a new regulation that forces older people to change their place of residence if they move to a care home in another municipality. This change has far-reaching consequences for married couples, who must now have separate residences, as reported by the "NZZ am Sonntag".

A specific case shows how a woman refuses to register her husband in the neighboring municipality of Wetzikon, as she sees the center of her life in their shared home.

The new practice is based on a federal court ruling which states that moving into a care home constitutes a new place of residence. Although this ruling has been in place for over ten years, it was ignored for a long time.

Regulation meets with resistance

Now the canton of Zurich has instructed the municipalities to clean up the residents' registers by 2026. As a result, many people who were previously considered residents must now be registered as settled.

This regulation has met with resistance - not only from those affected, but also from the municipalities. The municipal clerk of Grüningen criticizes the bureaucratic and inhumane situation created by the new practice. She argues that people with dementia do not voluntarily move into a home and should therefore not be considered to be settled.

In addition, the regulation leads to financial inconsistencies, as the care costs must continue to be borne by the old municipality of residence.

The issue is also being discussed at national level. The Swiss Association of Municipalities criticizes the different cantonal regulations and calls for a national registration law. The National Council Committee for Social Security and Health has submitted a motion to amend the legal basis. Despite warnings from the Federal Council, the National Council adopted the motion.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

