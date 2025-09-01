Pupils in the canton of Zurich should only learn French again from secondary school onwards. The cantonal council referred a motion to the government. (symbolic image) Keystone

In Zurich, children should only learn French from secondary school or grammar school in future. The cantonal council has clearly passed a motion to this effect - against the opposition of the government.

The Zurich Cantonal Council only wants to introduce French lessons from secondary school onwards.

A majority argues that the early start has not met expectations.

Teachers have long complained about poor results at the end of primary school.

In future, Zurich pupils should only learn French from secondary school or high school onwards. On Monday, the cantonal parliament passed a motion from the Center, EVP, SVP and GLP to the government by 108 votes to 64.

The cantonal parliament thus instructed the Zurich government to create the necessary legal basis within two years so that French is only taught from upper secondary school onwards - and not from Year 5 as is the case today. The government rejected the motion.

"The early introduction of the second national language has not achieved its goal," said motion author Kathrin Wydler (center). Starting French lessons later should improve learning outcomes, promote motivation and avoid excessive demands.

For some time now, teachers at primary and lower secondary level have been complaining about pupils' modest knowledge of French at the end of primary school, argued the authors of the motion. This is regrettable.