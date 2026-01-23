The Bern-based IT firm Bedag plans to pay out a total of 584,000 francs in bonuses by the end of the year. The goal is to retain key personnel at the company until the completion of a project for the Bern Tax Administration.

Bedag Informatik AG in Bern. The Canton of Bern is both the owner and the main client.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Bern-based IT company Bedag will pay 584,000 francs to about 40 employees at the end of the year to encourage them to stay with the company until the completion of a major tax project.

On average, each person will receive just over 14,000 francs.

The bonuses are intended to retain key personnel for the replacement of Bern’s tax system, which is over 50 years old. Some employees have even postponed their retirement for this purpose.

The Bern-based IT firm Bedag plans to pay out 584,000 Swiss francs to about 40 employees by the end of the year. However, the employees are not receiving the bonuses for special achievements, but rather because they remained with the company during the final phase of a major project for the Canton of Bern’s tax administration. This is reported by the “Berner Zeitung.”

On average, each person is set to receive just over 14,000 francs. According to Bedag, the aim is to retain key personnel for the replacement of the tax system, which is over 50 years old. Some employees have even postponed their retirement.

Tax Administration Project Has Been Underway Since 2014

According to the report, the Canton of Bern is both the owner and the main client of Bedag Informatik AG. The tax administration project has been underway since 2014 and has now cost 63 million Swiss francs. Due to higher expenses, the budget had to be increased by an additional 5 million Swiss francs in 2024.

State Councilor and Finance Director Astrid Bärtschi (center) told the “Berner Zeitung” that she sees no problem with the retention bonuses. She stated that wage policy is the responsibility of the board of directors and executive management. In the IT industry, she noted, such payments are common to retain skilled workers.

The system migration is scheduled for October. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. According to the report, the canton anticipates savings of around 800'000 francs per month thereafter.