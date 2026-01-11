In St. Gallen, people who refuse to be vaccinated could be asked to pay in future. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

In the canton of St. Gallen, a new regulation could impose heavy fines on those who refuse to be vaccinated despite being required to do so. Critics warn of an encroachment on human rights.

No time? blue News summarizes for you St. Gallen is planning a new health law that provides for fines of up to CHF 20,000 for those who refuse to be vaccinated.

The canton argues that these people endanger public health.

Critics speak of an encroachment on the human right to physical integrity. Show more

As part of a new health law, the canton of St. Gallen is planning to introduce heavy fines for people who do not get vaccinated despite a vaccination obligation. This measure could result in fines of up to CHF 20,000, as reported by Blick.

The regulation refers to the Epidemics Act, which allows the federal government and cantons to make vaccinations compulsory for certain groups under certain conditions.

Critics such as Nicolas Rimoldi from the Mass-Voll movement see this regulation as a dangerous precedent. They argue that such an obligation violates the human right to physical integrity. Rimoldi emphasizes that a fine that cannot be paid will be converted into a substitute custodial sentence, which in extreme cases could lead to 85 days in prison.

The discussion about compulsory vaccination has reached a new dimension in Switzerland. During the coronavirus pandemic, such high penalties were not envisaged, which makes the current development particularly worrying for critics. Rimoldi is calling for the law to be amended or repealed and has announced that Mass-Voll will consider a referendum if the cantonal council does not take these concerns into account.

Canton warns of threat to public health

The Department of Health of the Canton of St. Gallen has not yet commented on the allegations. However, the official documents argue that disregarding the vaccination obligation could endanger public health. According to the new plans, the current voluntary nature of public vaccinations is to be abolished.

At the same time, the Epidemics Act is also being revised at federal level. The Federal Office of Public Health explains that the revision aims to learn lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic and better prepare Switzerland for future health crises. Here, too, there is resistance from Mass-Voll, which opposes the changes.

The Aktionsbündnis freie Schweiz rejects both the total revision of the St. Gallen Health Act and the partial revision of the Epidemics Act. They argue that a legally enshrined vaccination obligation is an instrument of power that could be used in different ways depending on the political orientation.

A decision under threat of punishment is not a free decision, the alliance said in a statement.