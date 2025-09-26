"This train is canceled": The canton of Schaffhausen demands immediate action due to notorious delays and cancellations by Deutsche Bahn. (symbolic image) Keystone

The canton of Schaffhausen has had enough of Deutsche Bahn's constant delays. In an open letter, it demands that SBB split up the Stuttgart-Zurich connection - so that passengers to Zurich finally arrive on time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Schaffhausen is criticizing massive delays on the Stuttgart-Zurich line.

They are calling for the line to be split into two sections with a crossing in Singen.

In Basel, too, the SBB has already cut DB connections due to unreliability. Show more

The canton of Schaffhausen has run out of patience. In an open letter to SBB CEO Vincent Ducrot, the cantonal government calls for immediate action to be taken against the persistent delays and cancellations of Deutsche Bahn on the international Stuttgart-Zurich route.

Specifically, Schaffhausen is proposing to split the route into two sections: from Stuttgart to Singen and from Singen via Schaffhausen to Zurich. In this way, travelers from the region should receive punctual connections to Zurich despite problems at Deutsche Bahn.

Years of disputes

The background to this is the long-standing difficulties on the Intercity line, which have repeatedly caused displeasure. "The people of Schaffhausen are entitled to reliable connections to Zurich," the letter states.

SBB has already implemented a similar procedure in Basel. Since April, DB connections from Hamburg and Dortmund have ended in Basel due to delays. Since then, SBB has taken over for the Swiss section.