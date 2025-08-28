A dispute has broken out over the streetcar stop in the center of Riehen. Google Maps

In Riehen BS, the municipality is fighting against the planned conversion of the "Riehen Dorf" stop to make it accessible for the disabled. Now the Court of Appeal has ruled: The municipal initiative is inadmissible.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Riehen BS is opposing the planned conversion of the "Riehen Dorf" streetcar stop.

The Court of Appeal has declared the municipal initiative inadmissible.

The canton and municipality are now looking for compromises such as a bicycle island. Show more

The planned conversion of the "Riehen Dorf" streetcar stop has led to a protracted political and legal dispute. According to a report in "BZ Basel", the background to this is the implementation of the Disability Equality Act: in future, passengers will be able to board streetcars and buses without steps at so-called "Kaphaltestellen".

While this improves accessibility, the municipality of Riehen fears considerable disadvantages. Pedestrians and cyclists will be restricted by raised sidewalks, while drivers are threatened by the loss of direct access via Frühmesswegli. This connects the bus stop with the train station and a central parking lot. In future, the parking lot would only be accessible via a detour - the on-call cab would also be affected.

Initiative for "proportionate implementation"

In order to dissuade the canton from its plans, Riehen launched a municipal initiative calling for a "reasonable and proportionate implementation" of the Disability Discrimination Act. According to "BZ Basel", this led to political discussions in the Grand Council. Councillor Esther Keller emphasized that the requirements are regulated by federal law: "We cannot change this even with a municipal initiative."

The Grand Council therefore declared the initiative provisionally inadmissible, but referred the case to the Court of Appeal for final clarification.

Court agrees with the canton

As reported in the cantonal gazette, the Court of Appeal has now ruled: The municipal initiative is not legally admissible. The written reasons for the ruling are still pending. This gives the canton a free hand to press ahead with the conversion plans.

Despite the ruling, the canton and municipality are still looking for solutions to reduce the impact on local residents. For example, the establishment of a "bicycle time island", as already exists at the Kunstmuseum streetcar stop, is being discussed. They are also looking into whether access to the parking lot should remain possible during the weekly market.