The drinking water in the Bernese municipalities of Schwanden bei Brienz and Hofstetten bei Brienz is contaminated. The population is asked not to use tap water without boiling it first.

The drinking water in Schwanden and Hofstetten near Brienz is contaminated. (theme picture)

No time? blue News summarizes for you The drinking water in Schwanden bei Brienz and Hofstetten bei Brienz BE must be boiled until further notice.

It is cloudy, as the authorities announced on Monday morning via the Alertswiss warning service.

The drinking water in the Bernese municipalities of Schwanden bei Brienz and Hofstetten bei Brienz is contaminated. The drinking water is cloudy, as the authorities announced on Monday morning via the Alertswiss warning service. It should be boiled before it is used for drinking or in the kitchen.

The authorities did not provide any further details on the nature of the contamination.