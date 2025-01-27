The canton of Bern warns of heavy smoke in the orange-marked region. Alertswiss

A fire broke out in Ammerzwil BE on Monday. The canton warns of heavy smoke development.

Dominik Müller

A fire broke out in Ammerzwil, a village in the Bernese municipality of Grossaffoltern, on Monday afternoon.

The canton of Bern subsequently issued a warning via Alertswiss. The fire is causing heavy smoke. "Close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems", the authorities recommend.

In addition, the affected area should be avoided as far as possible and driven around a wide area.