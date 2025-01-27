  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Major fire in Ammerzwil BE Canton warns of heavy smoke development

Dominik Müller

27.1.2025

The canton of Bern warns of heavy smoke in the orange-marked region.
The canton of Bern warns of heavy smoke in the orange-marked region.
Alertswiss

A fire broke out in Ammerzwil BE on Monday. The canton warns of heavy smoke development.

27.01.2025, 16:08

A fire broke out in Ammerzwil, a village in the Bernese municipality of Grossaffoltern, on Monday afternoon.

The canton of Bern subsequently issued a warning via Alertswiss. The fire is causing heavy smoke. "Close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems", the authorities recommend.

In addition, the affected area should be avoided as far as possible and driven around a wide area.