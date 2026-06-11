The debate over 30 km/h speed limits is currently making headlines in the canton of St. Gallen. Keystone

The St. Gallen Cantonal Council wants to impose stricter restrictions on municipalities regarding the introduction of 30 km/h speed limits on major thoroughfares. Although a council referendum narrowly failed, the public will now decide on the controversial proposal.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The St. Gallen Cantonal Council wants to make it harder to implement 30 km/h speed limits on major thoroughfares.

After the council referendum proposed by the SP, Greens, and GLP narrowly failed, the VCS has already launched a popular referendum.

If 4,000 signatures are collected, voters will decide on the proposal. Show more

On Wednesday, the St. Gallen Cantonal Council passed a legislative amendment intended to restrict municipalities from introducing 30 km/h speed limits on major thoroughfares. A council referendum launched by the SP, the Greens, and the GLP narrowly failed in the final vote.

However, opponents of the proposal did not have to wait long: Just minutes after the session ended, the Swiss Transport Club (VCS), together with other organizations, announced the popular referendum, as reported by the “St. Galler Tagblatt.” This means the controversial issue is now likely to go to a vote.

The conservative majority in the cantonal council wants to prevent municipalities from independently deciding on speed reductions on major thoroughfares. Supporters see this as a way to protect traffic flow, while critics decry it as an encroachment on municipal authority.

“Less noise and fewer accidents”

In a statement, the VCS refers to a “massive attack on municipal autonomy.” Municipalities would lose important options for action in traffic policy. VCS Regional President Ruedi Blumer emphasizes: “A 30 km/h speed limit is the most cost-effective and efficient measure for reducing noise and accidents.” Therefore, the introduction of such zones should not be made more difficult.

To trigger a referendum, the referendum organizers must now collect 4,000 valid signatures.