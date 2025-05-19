Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter has to restructure the federal budget and is making herself unpopular with the cantons in the process. sda

The cantons' resistance to the federal government's austerity program is growing. Despite increased federal payments to the cantons, criticism persists and the cantons are giving the Federal Council advice on budget management.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cantons are sharply critical of the federal government's austerity program, as around half of the 59 measures affect them directly and would therefore indirectly place a greater burden on taxpayers.

Despite the positive conclusions of some cantons, they point to major differences between them.

The planned reduction in the socio-demographic equalization of burdens is particularly controversial.

The cantons are demanding more spending discipline from the federal government and want to put forward their own savings proposals. Show more

The conflict between the federal government and the cantons over the federal government's planned savings program is coming to a head. The cantons criticize the fact that the Confederation wants to implement its savings at their expense. In a letter to the Federal Council, they emphasize that shifting the financial burden in this way would ultimately be a burden on taxpayers, as the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper writes.

The background to this dispute is the federal government's rising expenditure on old-age and survivors' insurance (AHV) and the army, which could lead to a deficit of over two billion francs from 2027. To counteract this, the federal government has decided on 59 cost-cutting measures to slow down the growth in expenditure.

Cantons feel misunderstood

These measures also affect the cantons, as around 30 percent of federal expenditure is passed on to them. Half of the planned savings would directly affect the cantons, leading to further tensions.

A central point of the discussion is the financial situation of the cantons compared to the federal government. The cantons accuse the Federal Council of wrongly assuming that they have more financial leeway. The Conference of the Cantons (KdK) describes the cantons' positive financial statements as deceptive and points to the uneven financial development.

Major differences within the cantons

The federal government's transfer payments to the cantons have risen considerably in recent years. While the federal government bore the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic and went into debt, the cantons have been able to reduce their debt by around 30% since 2019. The Federal Finance Administration attributes this development to the growing transfers from financial equalization and direct federal tax.

Despite this positive balance for the cantons, which have regularly achieved surpluses in recent years while the Confederation has recorded deficits, there are major differences within the cantons. Some cantons are planning or have already implemented tax cuts, which indicates healthy finances. Others, on the other hand, are struggling with deficits and have to take austerity measures.

Confederation should manage responsibly

The KdK does not comment on the figures in detail, but emphasizes the increasing differences between the cantons. It refers to the demographic challenges that the cantons will face in the future, particularly in the health and care sector.

The planned reduction in the socio-demographic equalization of burdens, which would primarily affect financially strong cantons such as Basel-Stadt, Geneva, Vaud and Zurich, is particularly controversial. The cantons are calling on the federal government to also manage its finances responsibly and not to constantly decide on new expenditure. They are planning to discuss alternative savings proposals at their next plenary session, which they intend to submit to the Federal Council if they are supported by a majority of the cantons.