The statement that the cantons have too much money is "simply not tenable" for the President of the Conference of Finance Directors, Ernst Stocker.

"The last word has certainly not been spoken": the top finance director has expressed his rejection of the federal government's savings plans.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ernst Stocker, President of the Conference of Finance Directors, has expressed his opposition to the federal government's austerity plans.

"The theory that the cantons are doing very well and that they have too much money is simply not tenable," said the Zurich SVP government councillor in an interview.

Stocker also opposed the proposal that the cantons should contribute to the increased army expenditure. Show more

Shifting costs from the federal government to the cantons is unacceptable according to the top finance director. There are painful measures on the table, said Ernst Stocker in an interview with the "NZZ am Sonntag" on the federal government's savings plans.

"The theory that the cantons are doing very well and that they have too much money is simply not tenable," continued the Zurich SVP government councillor and President of the Conference of Finance Directors. The background to this is the Federal Council's austerity plans presented on Friday, which are intended to save CHF 3.6 billion a year from 2027 and as much as CHF 4.6 billion from 2030.

Stocker is particularly critical of the fact that the Federal Council wants to pay less into the equalization of burdens between the cantons in future. "If 140 million is to be saved here, it will trigger major discussions," he said in the interview. "The last word has certainly not been spoken," Stocker continued. "We are surprised that the federal government wants to make savings here, it will upset the whole structure of the financial equalization system."

In the interview, Stocker also resolutely opposed the proposal that the cantons should contribute to the increased army expenditure. "If one task is the responsibility of the federal government, then it is the army," said the Finance Director. Instead, it would be better to increase VAT in order to finance the army. He stands by the army, Stocker emphasized. "But now attempts are being made to make up for the old shortcomings with money from the cantons. We will fight this with all means at our disposal."

