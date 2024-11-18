Markus Dieth, President of the Conference of Cantonal Governments. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Anthony Anex

Switzerland will achieve a better result in the negotiations with the EU than in the failed framework agreement. Markus Dieth, President of the Conference of Cantonal Governments, is convinced of this.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The President of the Conference of Cantonal Governments, Markus Dieth, has set clear conditions for the negotiations with the EU with regard to the adoption of legislation and the free movement of persons.

In an interview, he expressed his conviction that Switzerland will achieve a better result than the failed framework agreement.

An automatic adoption of the law was out of the question for the cantons. Show more

The President of the Conference of Cantonal Governments, Markus Dieth, has set clear conditions for the negotiations with the EU with regard to the adoption of legislation and the free movement of persons. In an interview with the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" (NZZ), he expressed his conviction that Switzerland would achieve a better result than the failed framework agreement.

An automatic adoption of the law is out of the question for the cantons, emphasized the Aargau cantonal councillor and centrist politician in Monday's edition of the NZZ. But Switzerland is already familiar with the dynamic. As part of the air traffic agreement, Switzerland has been adopting the same provisions that apply in the European Union since 2002, "always in compliance with our legislative process".

"I can understand that many people are afraid of the free movement of persons," said the President of the Conference of Cantonal Governments (KdK). It is therefore important to the cantons that the free movement of persons remains limited to gainfully employed persons even with the new negotiations. This would prevent immigration into the social systems.

"We are also calling for the fulfillment of integration criteria, the exclusion of criminal convictions, the right to be expelled from the country - all of these are exceptions to the free movement of persons," continued the KdK President. There is also no dynamic adoption of law for these exceptions. In this way, Switzerland can ensure that its own rules are not changed.

Temporary restriction

Regarding a safeguard clause, Dieth said: "In theory, Bern and Brussels could define criteria that justify a temporary restriction or suspension of the free movement of persons, for example in the event of rising unemployment and a simultaneous increase in net immigration."

The EU itself is also familiar with such models. Spain, for example, was also able to invoke a safeguard clause and suspend immigration from Romania until the end of 2012 because the economic problems had become too great.

SDA