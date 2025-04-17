Saving money yes - but not at the expense of the cantons: the planned savings package is causing a political row. While the federal government is focusing on cooperation, the cantons are demanding more say and their own solutions.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The majority of cantons reject the federal government's 2027 relief package.

They criticize the lack of a say in the development of the austerity measures.

The Federal Council defends the austerity measures in view of defense spending and AHV funding.

The cantons have until May 5, 2025 to submit their own ideas, which will then be decided on in a joint negotiation process. Show more

The cantons are fuming: they have issued a clear rejection of the federal government's 2027 austerity package in harsh terms. The criticism? They were barely included - and are now expected to dig deep into their pockets. However, the Federal Council is willing to engage in dialog and is calling for solidarity. This can be seen in a letter from the federal government on Wednesday.

On March 14, 2025, the Conference of Cantonal Governments (KdK) officially took a stand on the controversial austerity package. Their response was clear: A clear majority of the cantons reject the measures proposed by the Federal Council - although they explicitly recognize the need for financial action at federal level.

Billion-euro gap also affects the cantons

The so-called 2027 relief package (EP27), which the Federal Council submitted for consultation at the end of January, aims to comprehensively restructure the federal budget. There are plenty of reasons for this: Switzerland should quickly regain its ability to defend itself - a declared goal following the recent geopolitical tensions. At the same time, funds are to be made available for the recently approved 13th AHV pension.

However, reaching into the savings stocking has its price: around 30 percent of federal funds go to the cantons. According to the Federal Council, it is "unavoidable" that they are now also affected by the austerity measures. Nevertheless, the federal government assures that it is not planning to simply shift the burden. Rather, the cantons should also be able to relieve the burden themselves by having room for maneuver.

Confederation says cantons should come up with better proposals

But this is precisely where opinions differ. The cantons complain that key points have been planned over their heads. At the same time, they identify their own savings potential that has not yet been taken into account.

What about the 2027 savings package? The Federal Council's proposal was rejected by the cantons. Picture: Keystone

The Federal Council is open: In a letter sent to all cantons on Wednesday, it calls for cooperation - and expects concrete counter-proposals. The cantons now have until the end of the consultation period on 5 May 2025 to put alternatives to the criticized points on the table. The clear message from Bern is that only proposals with broad support have a chance.

What happens next now depends heavily on the cantons' willingness to contribute constructively. The Federal Council intends to negotiate their proposals with a delegation from the cantons once the deadline has expired.