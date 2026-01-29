Thousands of people are still waiting for their money. (symbolic image) sda

Months before the start of the new payment system for the unemployed, the cantons sounded the alarm. Internal protocols show: Seco knew the risks - but implemented the project anyway.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cantons warned Seco as early as summer 2025 of serious implementation problems with the new IT system.

In internal meetings, the plans were described as "impractical" and "wishful thinking".

System crashes are still delaying daily allowance payments for thousands of unemployed people. Show more

The IT problems at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs continue to keep Switzerland busy. Numerous unemployed people are still waiting for their daily allowance payments. The trigger is a new payment system for the unemployment funds, which Seco introduced at the turn of the year - at a cost of CHF 201 million.

Internal documents available to the Tamedia newspapers now show that the difficulties did not come as a surprise. Cantonal labor market authorities warned Seco of the risks as early as July 2025. In the minutes of an exchange between the Confederation and the cantons, representatives described the implementation plans as "unrealistic and impractical" and as "wishful thinking", among other things.

The minutes also show that Seco was aware of the consequences of a prolonged interruption to the system. The authority informed the cantons at the time that a very high volume of customers was to be expected during the almost three-week shutdown - around 10,000 new registrations alone.

Seco knew about the impending rush

According to the documents, a head of the Valais section reacted with concern. He pointed out that the rush would not be evenly distributed.

Other cantonal representatives also warned that the additional workload would be almost impossible to manage - and criticized the fact that no clear emergency solutions had been provided.

The cantons were particularly critical of the restart of the systems. The IT manager of the canton of St. Gallen warned of a massive load in the first few days of operation. This is exactly what happened: In recent weeks, the systems repeatedly crashed when tens of thousands of unemployed people tried to upload forms.

Seco speaks of "normal problems"

Although Seco acknowledges errors, it points to legacy issues from earlier phases of the project. Problems during a major IT changeover are normal, as real-life conditions cannot be fully simulated. The office classifies delays in December as minor.

Politically, however, the case is not over: Parliamentary oversight is now also looking into the controversial large-scale IT project, the Tamedia newspapers continue.

Many of the approximately 145,000 registered unemployed are probably affected by the serious problems. It is still unclear whether all insured persons will receive their money on time in January.