An intensive search is underway on Lake Constance for two missing sailors whose boat was found capsized. The planned "Eiserne" regatta is affected by the incident.

An intensive search is currently underway on Lake Constance for two missing sailors. Their boat was discovered capsized on Saturday night, overshadowing the planned "Eiserne" regatta in Constance. The St. Galler Tagblatt first reported the story.

This regatta, which is traditionally the last race of the year, attracts over 170 sailing boats and yachts. The participants usually arrive the evening before to prepare for the race.

Regatta start still unclear

Matthias Hagner, the regatta director, expressed his concern about the fate of the missing sailors: "We very much hope that the two sailors will be found alive. But it doesn't look good." The open sails of the capsized boat indicate a sudden incident that may have taken the sailors by surprise.

It is still unclear whether the regatta will take place despite the ongoing search operation. Hagner emphasized that the thoughts of those involved are with their missing colleagues: "We are unlikely to start a race while there is still a search for our colleagues." The decision on whether to hold the regatta depends on developments in the search operation.