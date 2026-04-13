The mother and her son were hit by a stone. Kapo Aargau

An accident in Rupperswil takes a dramatic turn: a car crashes into a stone - it is hurled away and hits a woman and her son. The mother is injured and taken to hospital.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car crashed into a stone in Rupperswil AG, which was then hurled away and hit two pedestrians.

A 57-year-old woman suffered injuries to her leg and chest and had to be taken to hospital.

The 63-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol and had to surrender his driver's license. Show more

An unusual accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Rupperswil AG. According to the Aargau cantonal police, a car collided with a stone on the side of the road on Aarestrasse - with unexpected consequences.

The impact set a heavy chunk of stone in motion. This was hurled away and hit a 57-year-old pedestrian and her 16-year-old son, who were in an adjacent parking lot.

Both were thrown to the ground by the force of the impact. While the teenager was uninjured, the woman suffered bruising to her leg and chest. She had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

The accident also caused damage to the vehicle.

According to the police, the 63-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol. A breath test was positive. His driver's license was temporarily revoked. He was also reported to the competent public prosecutor's office.