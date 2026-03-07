A 33-year-old man died in a serious traffic accident in Escholzmatt-Marbach LU on Saturday morning. Polizei Luzern

Lea Oetiker

A 33-year-old man was killed in a serious traffic accident in Escholzmatt-Marbach LU on Saturday morning. Four other people were seriously injured, according to Lucerne police.

The accident occurred at around 7:15 a.m. near the hamlet of Lehn. A driver was traveling from Escholzmatt in the direction of Schüpfheim when, according to initial findings, he lost control of his vehicle after an overtaking maneuver. The car skidded and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The person suspected of causing the accident was seriously injured. Three other occupants of the oncoming car also suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to nearby hospitals by the 144 ambulance service and by helicopter.

The police have arrested one person in connection with the accident. The exact circumstances are being investigated by specialists from the Lucerne police and the public prosecutor's office in Sursee is leading the investigation.

In addition to the police and rescue services, the Schüpfheim, Escholzmatt-Marbach and Emmen fire departments and the centras were also deployed. The main road between Schüpfheim and Escholzmatt remained closed for several hours.