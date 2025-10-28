A failure to give way led to an accident in Beringen. Picture: Schaffhauser Polizei

A driver was injured in a collision between a car and a military vehicle near Beringen SH on Monday evening. The accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m., as reported by the Schaffhausen police on Tuesday night.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the police, a 64-year-old man was driving his car along Wiesengasse in the direction of H13 and stopped briefly at the junction. When he then drove off, he overlooked a military vehicle with the right of way, which was being driven by a 19-year-old soldier.

Despite braking hard, the soldier was no longer able to prevent a collision. The driver was injured and taken to hospital by an ambulance. According to the press release, the crew of the military vehicle suffered a shock but remained uninjured. Property damage was caused to both vehicles. The H13 was partially closed for around one and a half hours.