Accident near Beringen SH Car and army vehicle crash - man injured

SDA

28.10.2025 - 06:35

A failure to give way led to an accident in Beringen.
Picture: Schaffhauser Polizei

A driver was injured in a collision between a car and a military vehicle near Beringen SH on Monday evening. The accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m., as reported by the Schaffhausen police on Tuesday night.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A driver was injured in a collision between a car and a military vehicle near Beringen SH on Monday evening.
  • According to the police, a 64-year-old man was driving his car towards the H13 and stopped briefly at the junction.
  • When he then drove off, he overlooked a military vehicle that had the right of way.
  • Despite emergency braking, the soldier was no longer able to avoid a collision.
According to the police, a 64-year-old man was driving his car along Wiesengasse in the direction of H13 and stopped briefly at the junction. When he then drove off, he overlooked a military vehicle with the right of way, which was being driven by a 19-year-old soldier.

Despite braking hard, the soldier was no longer able to prevent a collision. The driver was injured and taken to hospital by an ambulance. According to the press release, the crew of the military vehicle suffered a shock but remained uninjured. Property damage was caused to both vehicles. The H13 was partially closed for around one and a half hours.

