Accident near Beringen SHCar and army vehicle crash - man injured
28.10.2025 - 06:35
A driver was injured in a collision between a car and a military vehicle near Beringen SH on Monday evening. The accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m., as reported by the Schaffhausen police on Tuesday night.
According to the police, a 64-year-old man was driving his car along Wiesengasse in the direction of H13 and stopped briefly at the junction. When he then drove off, he overlooked a military vehicle with the right of way, which was being driven by a 19-year-old soldier.
Despite braking hard, the soldier was no longer able to prevent a collision. The driver was injured and taken to hospital by an ambulance. According to the press release, the crew of the military vehicle suffered a shock but remained uninjured. Property damage was caused to both vehicles. The H13 was partially closed for around one and a half hours.