  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Accident in Bannwil BE Car and van crash - 2 people seriously injured

Sven Ziegler

7.10.2025

xxx
xxx
Imago

Two men were seriously injured in a serious traffic accident in Bannwil BE early Tuesday morning. A car and a van collided head-on on the Jurastrasse. The road remained closed for hours.

07.10.2025, 11:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A car and a van collided head-on on the Jurastrasse in Bannwil.
  • Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to hospital.
  • The road remained closed for several hours and traffic was diverted.
Show more

A serious traffic accident occurred in Bannwil (BE) shortly before 5.40 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to the Bern cantonal police, a car and a van collided on the Jurastrasse in the Brumelisweiher area.

The van was traveling out of town from Niederbipp in the direction of Langenthal, while the car was traveling in the opposite direction. For reasons that are still unclear, a collision occurred in which the van came to rest on its side.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle and had to be rescued by the fire department after suffering serious injuries. The driver of the van also suffered serious injuries. Both men were taken to hospital by ambulance after initial treatment.

The Aare and Langenthal fire departments, the Langenthal chemical and oil brigade, two ambulance teams and several units of the Bern cantonal police were deployed.

The Jurastrasse remained closed for several hours during the accident and traffic was diverted. The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

More from Switzerland

Court reprimands authority. Aargau family man loses leg - IV refuses stairlift

Court reprimands authorityAargau family man loses leg - IV refuses stairlift

Scarce living space. Residents in this canton need the most space

Scarce living spaceResidents in this canton need the most space

Baden store closes. Aargau furniture pioneer (76) has to stop after 48 years

Baden store closesAargau furniture pioneer (76) has to stop after 48 years