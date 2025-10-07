xxx Imago

Two men were seriously injured in a serious traffic accident in Bannwil BE early Tuesday morning. A car and a van collided head-on on the Jurastrasse. The road remained closed for hours.

Sven Ziegler

A serious traffic accident occurred in Bannwil (BE) shortly before 5.40 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to the Bern cantonal police, a car and a van collided on the Jurastrasse in the Brumelisweiher area.

The van was traveling out of town from Niederbipp in the direction of Langenthal, while the car was traveling in the opposite direction. For reasons that are still unclear, a collision occurred in which the van came to rest on its side.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle and had to be rescued by the fire department after suffering serious injuries. The driver of the van also suffered serious injuries. Both men were taken to hospital by ambulance after initial treatment.

The Aare and Langenthal fire departments, the Langenthal chemical and oil brigade, two ambulance teams and several units of the Bern cantonal police were deployed.

The Jurastrasse remained closed for several hours during the accident and traffic was diverted. The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.